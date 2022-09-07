Latest PS5 Firmware Update Finally Brings Fans A Much-Requested Feature

Ever since Sony released the PlayStation 5 (PS5) back in November 2020, Sony has been inundated with feature requests from its customers. As a result, the company spent the better part of 2021 working on these community-requested features. In August 2022, Sony completed internal evaluations for the new system software for the gaming console and released a beta version for beta testers. Following more than a month of testing and listening to feedback from PS5 beta testers, the company announced on September 7, 2022, that it has started rolling out the final version of the system software for the PS5 for all users.

The biggest feature added to the PS5 is support for 1440p resolution. This has been a long-standing feature request from PS5 users across the globe. Note that the original PS5 system software only supported two resolution options when connected to external displays: 1080p and 4K. People who owned displays with resolutions higher than 1080p and lower than 4K had to default to 1080p. The new 1440p resolution will address the requirements of these users, who will no longer have to default to the lower 1080p resolution while gaming.

All is not well, however, with the 1440p resolution option, with some reports claiming that switching to 1440p disables the VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) functionality.