Sony finally reveals new PS5 covers with matching DualSense controllers

When it was first confirmed that the covers on a PlayStation 5 could be removed (and indeed needed to be removed to clean the console), most of us probably figured that custom PS5 covers were inevitable. While Sony was aggressive in stopping third-parties from selling custom PS5 covers, it didn’t reveal covers of its own for the entire first year of PS5’s existence. That all changed today, as Sony finally announced a new batch of PS5 covers in a range of colors.

Sony Electronics

Sony PS5 covers land next year (with controllers too)

Today, Sony took to the PlayStation Blog to announce five sets of PS5 covers in Nova Pink, Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple. These covers serve as replacements to the PS5’s standard white covers, and they’ll be landing at “participating retailers” throughout the first half of next year.

Each set of covers will have a matching PS5 DualSense controller, too. Sony already launched the Midnight Black and Cosmic Red DualSense controllers earlier this year, and with this launch, we’ll see Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple controllers join the lineup. These comprise Sony’s “galaxy-inspired” accessory lineup for the PS5.

Fans have long been asking for swappable covers for the PS5, but up until this point, Sony has remained relatively quiet on the matter. However, the company went after third-party companies selling custom PS5 covers of their own, suggesting that Sony had plans for a first-party offering. With this announcement, we see Sony’s plans finally coming to fruition, though it’s happening later than most of us probably expected.

Pricing and release details still thin

Sadly, Sony didn’t delve into specific pricing details for these accessories today. However, we can probably expect the Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple controllers to run $74.99 each, as that’s the MSRP for the Cosmic Red controller. On the other hand, the Midnight Black and standard white controllers cost $69.99 each.

Today, Sony was able to confirm that the Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple controllers will be launching in January 2022, joined by the Midnight Black and Cosmic Red covers. Those will be available at retailers in the “USA, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Korea, and the Philippines,” according to Sony.

We’ll see the Nova Pink, Galactic Purple, and Starlight Blue PS5 covers follow at some point in the first half of 2022, which doesn’t do much to zero us in on a release date. Those covers will be available in the same regions listed above, with Sony planning to launch them in more regions throughout 2022.

If you’re in the US, UK, France, or Germany, you’ll be able to snag some of these from PlayStation Direct. On January 14th, Sony will launch the Galactic Purple controller through PlayStation Direct, which will then launch at other retailers on February 11th.

In addition, the Midnight Black and Cosmic Red PS5 covers will launch on PlayStation Direct on January 21st and then launch at retailers in those four regions on February 18th, so it seems some of us will have the chance to buy these accessories early. When Sony announces concrete release details for the other covers and controllers, we’ll let you know, so stay tuned.