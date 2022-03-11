What Is VRR? Breaking Down Variable Refresh Rate

Display refresh rates are a hot topic at the moment across consumer electronics devices that feature –- you guessed it –- a display. Over the past year, the subject has come up again with the latest smartphones. According to Intel, a display's refresh rate refers to how many times per second the display is able to draw a new image. This occurs regardless of whether the images shown on the screen change or not, as modern displays are designed to quickly adjust to changes in either input from a user or in response to new images being shown. Variable refresh rate is the ability of your screen to vary how often it refreshes in order to match the frame rate.

Most modern displays — whether on a TV, monitor, or smartphone — have a minimum refresh rate of 60 Hz (via Tech Radar). For many people, displays with a 60 Hz refresh rate are good enough. For example, CNET noted that most content shown on a TV will manage with a 60 Hz refresh range. Movies, TV shows, and sports channels typically show content between 24 fps, 30 fps, or up to 60 fps. The frames per second refers to how many shots per second were used when recording the content on a video or film camera. With screen refresh rates refreshing every second, content will generally look better when the content's frames per second align with the display's refresh rate as a minimum requirement.