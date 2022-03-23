PS5 And PS4 System Update Now Live With Variable Refresh Rate On The Horizon

PS5 and PS4 owners finally have access to the full firmware update that was previously introduced to Sony's beta participants back in February. This update comes with many quality of life changes that make PlayStation more accessible and more convenient, and it even sounds like Sony is making way for "variable refresh rate" support in the near future.

Among these new additions are a few widely-requested methods for keeping game catalogs organized by preference, and they include genre filters and a new toggle switch called "Keep in home" that allows you to pin games to the front page of your PlayStation 5 dashboard. PlayStation 4 owners don't get nearly the same number of new features, but they can finally turn the volume down on specific party members, something that PlayStation 5 owners could already do.

Two of the biggest accessibility changes are the addition of a new Screen Reader with support for up to 15 languages, and a new Mono Audio toggle for headphones, which ensures the same audio is played on both sides of a single set of headphones. For those who missed the PS4's voice command function, this firmware update seems to be reintroducing voice commands for the PS5, albeit currently limited to simple commands like "Turn on Elden Ring". You can toggle this function in the Voice Command (Preview) settings menu.