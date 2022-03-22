What Is AMD FreeSync?

Attempting to play a video game without proper framerate synchronization between the gaming system and the display can leave you seeing frames that look like they're wrestling for dominance over the screen. You might describe it as kind of like a horizontal wave moving up and down the display where one part of the screen is clearly "behind" the other part of the screen.

This is an extremely common occurrence, and it comes down to the difference between "fixed refresh rates" and "variable refresh rates." A simple explanation goes like this: regular TVs and PC monitors are always operating at a constant refresh rate; for instance, a 60hz display refreshes exactly 60 times per second. No matter what, it refreshes at a set time, making zero changes or alterations to account for any variance in the number of frames it receives from a source signal — which in this case is whichever video game you're playing.

Meanwhile, the source signal can (and often does) relay frames to your display at a totally inconsistent rate. This is called a "variable refresh rate" or "variable frame rate." Your PC or gaming console's processing power defines the rate at which your frames are relayed. The mismatch in schedules between your source and your display is constant, and when things become totally out of sync, you end up seeing those missed frames that look like somebody is trying to slash your screen in half.