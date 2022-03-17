What Is NVIDIA G-Sync?

Monitors and TVs tend to have fixed refresh rates, meaning they always update to the next frame on the dot, no matter what. A good rule of thumb is that a 60hz monitor refreshes exactly 60 times per second, no matter how fast or slow a signal is being sent to it by a connected device. This works great for watching TV shows and movies, but it can cause issues when playing video games.

The GPU, or graphics processing unit, is what your PC uses to turn video game code into graphics. It renders frames, and then sends them to your screen as fast as it can. GPUs tend to vary in how often they render a new frame, based on how much stress they're put under to process everything that's happening on the screen. When framerates from your GPU vary too much, your monitor (which, again, displays every frame it receives at a fixed rate no matter what) will visibly display mismatched frames. These appear in the form of screen tears or artifacts that look like two frames wrestling to display at once – kinda like someone slashed the screen in half.

NVIDIA's G-Sync monitors (and AMD's Freesync monitors) offer up a solution to this problem by making both your monitor and your GPU speak the same language, allowing your G-Sync monitor to fix its framerate to the exact speed at which your GPU sends each new frame, according to NVIDIA.