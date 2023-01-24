How To Use A Keyboard And Mouse On The Xbox Series X

Typically speaking, PC gaming is associated with the use of a mouse and keyboard while console gamers use a controller. In the same way that a PC gamer can use a controller, the owners of certain gaming consoles — including the Xbox Series X — can use a keyboard and mouse to play games that support those peripherals. That's not terribly surprising, as the Xbox is essentially just a powerful computer.

Setting up a keyboard and mouse on your Xbox Series X is just like setting them up on a gaming PC. Microsoft provides a certain degree of control over how the input is experienced, such as letting users adjust the mouse pointer's speed. However, it's important to note that not all Xbox games support keyboard and mouse gameplay, in which case you'll need to stick to using the controller. A number of big titles do support keyboard and mouse input, though, including the latest "Halo" and "Call of Duty" titles. If a game is available to download and play on a PC, there's a chance it supports a mouse and keyboard on your Xbox Series X.