Call Of Duty Is Getting Its First Electric Car, And It's One Of The Most Ridiculous
The "Call of Duty" franchise is no stranger to vehicles of all types, shouldering the responsibility of carrying players straight into hot combat or away from a shootout. From ATVs and dirt bikes to helicopters and fighter planes, the combat maps offer it all. For those with a more modest taste in rides, you can move around in an SUV or a cargo truck, too. Adding more variety to the fray, the latest vehicle buzzing its way into the beloved shooter franchise is GMC's Hummer EV.
Thanks to a partnership between GMC and Activision, the electric Hummer SUV will make an appearance in "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" and "Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0." GMC claims that the "Hummers EV Pickup provides players with a vehicle they can trust to help conquer their challenges." If you are excited about the prospects of driving the electrified Hummer in the game, you'll have to wait for several more weeks.
"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2," which is a sequel to 2019's "COD: Modern Warfare," will be out on October 28 globally. It will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC via Battle.net and Steam. Interestingly, the open beta kicks off today with an all new multiplayer experience in tow. "Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0" arrives on November 16 as a free add-on and promises a reimagined battle royale shooter.
A hulking debut on battlefield
GMC electrified the Hummer in 2020, offering it in pickup trick and SUV flavors. Based on the in-house Ultium Drive platform with Ultium batteries providing the juice, the car made a bold statement with a 1,000 horsepower yield and impressive off-roading claims. The segment-exclusive CrabWalk feature, which allows diagonal movement, also grabbed eyeballs. In his first drive of the 2022 Hummer EV, SlashGear's Chris Davies called it an "expression of unmitigated excess" that is also "a bombastic showcase for just what the electric platform can do." It appears that the public interest in the massive EV is also quite strong. Rich Latek, GMC's Marketing Director, told Autoblog that the company has clocked over 90,000 reservations for the Hummer EV and that things are only picking up pace.
As for the game that will soon host the electrified Hummer, it is also hotly anticipated. "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" brings new water-based combat to the table, allowing players to either use water bodies as cover or simply as a way of stealthily escaping from enemies. Players will also be able to fire underwater with proper physics at play. Tactical weapon upgrades are also in the pipeline and three new modes dubbed Knockout, Prisoner Rescue, and Invasion will greet players this time around.