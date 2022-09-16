Call Of Duty Is Getting Its First Electric Car, And It's One Of The Most Ridiculous

The "Call of Duty" franchise is no stranger to vehicles of all types, shouldering the responsibility of carrying players straight into hot combat or away from a shootout. From ATVs and dirt bikes to helicopters and fighter planes, the combat maps offer it all. For those with a more modest taste in rides, you can move around in an SUV or a cargo truck, too. Adding more variety to the fray, the latest vehicle buzzing its way into the beloved shooter franchise is GMC's Hummer EV.

Thanks to a partnership between GMC and Activision, the electric Hummer SUV will make an appearance in "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" and "Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0." GMC claims that the "Hummers EV Pickup provides players with a vehicle they can trust to help conquer their challenges." If you are excited about the prospects of driving the electrified Hummer in the game, you'll have to wait for several more weeks.

"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2," which is a sequel to 2019's "COD: Modern Warfare," will be out on October 28 globally. It will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC via Battle.net and Steam. Interestingly, the open beta kicks off today with an all new multiplayer experience in tow. "Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0" arrives on November 16 as a free add-on and promises a reimagined battle royale shooter.