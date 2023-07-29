5 Of The Strangest Xbox Controllers We've Ever Seen
The Xbox is undoubtedly one of the most important devices in video game history. Being one of the few American hardware developers in the business, it continues to disrupt the industry by offering new experiences to gamers. Among these experiences are the controllers, which have the standard buttons and features but are designed in a unique way.
As such, entire communities are dedicated to collecting or modding Xbox controllers. Their layout and design are considered more compatible with such practices than the controllers for the PlayStation or especially the Nintendo Switch.
However, there have been plenty of instances where Microsoft has released rare or limited edition Xbox controllers for lucky fans. This can often go beyond just a simple reskin, making them huge prizes for any Xbox fan or a general video game collector. Not all of them can be winners, but at least they can be remembered for their bizarreness.
Pizza-scented Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles promo
Let's start with the most recent bizarre Xbox controller to hit the market. These limited-edition controllers were announced as giveaways in partnership with the release of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" in theaters. They appear to be simple Xbox Series X controllers on the surface, decked out in "Mutant Mayhem" decals, each featuring the plucky Ninja Turtles: Donatello, Michelangelo, Raphael, and Leonardo.
However, the strangeness of this controller kicks into full gear when you pull open its top to reveal a fake slice of pizza. This is actually a scent diffuser described by Microsoft as "designed to deliver the smell of the Turtles' beloved meal to your game time." From promotional pictures, it appears as if the diffuser is only activated when pulled open, but don't be surprised if you still catch a whiff of New York-style pizza while playing your favorite game regularly.
What is especially wacky about this is that these controllers appear to be the first-ever purposefully scented ones. As of this writing, the contest to win one of these controllers is ongoing and will run until mid-August.
Furry Sonic the Hedgehog promo
Similarly to the "Mutant Mayhem" controllers," these limited-edition controllers could be won through an exclusive contest promoting the release of "Sonic the Hedgehog 2." Ever since Sega left the gaming hardware business, Sonic has been a fairly consistent franchise and character for Microsoft, so a team-up like this wasn't a surprise.
What might have been a surprise, however, is how these exclusive controllers looked and felt. These Xbox Series S controllers were covered in faux fur, one blue to represent Sonic and the other red to represent Knuckles. Even the joysticks and control pads for each controller were color-coordinated! Thankfully, the buttons didn't look too obfuscated by the faux fur, but it is still a pretty startling sight to see.
The winners of these sweepstakes weren't just winning these controllers, even if they looked pretty strange and cool by themselves. They also won a custom Xbox Series S, which appeared to be a standard console with a decal of Sonic and Knuckles in battle. It's unclear who exactly won this contest, but here's to hoping they're using their controllers wisely.
Canadian tuxedo
Here's a controller that was likely never anything more than a gag but is still worth bringing up just because of how weird the idea is. In January 2021, Xbox's division in Canada celebrated the country's heritage with custom-made, one-of-a-kind skin. No, it wasn't that of the Canadian flag or the Toronto skyline. It was a skin made entirely of denim, meant to mimic the all-denim fashion faux pas of the Canadian Tuxedo.
"The 'Canadian tuxedo' is now a 3-piece suit," wrote Xbox Canada on Twitter, signing off with an ominous threat: "This Canadian Tuxedo controller is one-of-a-kind, but let us know what your dream Canadian-themed controller would be. We might just make it..."
The skin looks to cover the front and back surfaces of the controller, with the buttons and controls being spared by the denim. It would be one thing if the skin simply had the appearance of denim and not the texture. However, it looks as if it is actual denim due to belt loops and tiny pockets sewn into the skin. It's unclear whether this was a controller Xbox Canada actually made or just very deceiving Photoshop, but it's bizarre either way.
Steel Battalion controller
Here's a controller, unlike anything you've probably seen before. Sure, we have heard of military personnel using video game controllers to help steer equipment, but this is the opposite. Instead of standard controllers piloting the military craft, what about playing a video game with what could best be mistaken for a drone pilot setup? That's exactly what the control set-up for 2002's "Steel Battalion" sets out to do.
This daunting control scheme was developed in partnership between Capcom and Microsoft for the former's mecha war game, "Steel Battalion." It is designed to replicate the inside of a Vertical Tank, machines of war that players can acquire as they progress through the game.
The idea behind this is that if players are given a replica of what the VTs would look like on the inside, they'd feel more immersed in the story than they would be with a regular Xbox controller. While this was certainly true, it came at a hefty price of $200. They sell in good condition today for around the same price if you're looking for a unique collectible.
[Featured image by John Tregoning via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 2.0]
The original Duke
How could we not acknowledge the fact that the original Xbox controllers were arguably more bizarre than anything else on this list? Nicknamed the Duke, the initial design for the Xbox controller back in 2001 was met with criticism. And according to Polygon, a few things were thrown at designer Seamus Blackley on stage during presentations. While getting things thrown at you is uncalled for, one look at the Duke will tell you why it was so ill-received upon launch.
The biggest issue was, of course, the size. It seemed far too massive to properly maneuver, especially compared to the controls of its primary competitor, the PlayStation. This is especially evident in how little space there is for users to grip the handles due to how spherical and large its center is.
As Polygon notes, though, the difficulties brought forth by its unwieldy size have actually benefited Xbox gamers in the long run. If you could figure out this controller, who says you can't figure out others? This nostalgic retrospection has resulted in newer versions, but nothing can quite come close to the Duke.
[Featured image by Evan Amos via Wikimedia Commons | Scaled | Public Domain]