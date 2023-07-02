The 5 Rarest Original Xbox Games You Can Find
The original Xbox was Microsoft's first foray into the realm of console gaming, and while it didn't quite beat out the juggernaut that was the PlayStation 2, it definitely staked its claim on the gaming scene with some new and interesting titles. Many of those titles still survive today thanks to legacy ports, but whether or not you can play old games isn't the only important thing to consider. There's also the matter of collectors' value.
It's been more than long enough for the original Xbox's games to be considered "retro," and as with most retro software, some of those games have accrued quite the value in the years since their release. If you can get your hands on these games, or if you still have them from the bygone age, you may have some very valuable collector's items on your hands. Who knew one game could fetch several hundred dollars?
Metal Wolf Chaos
"Metal Wolf Chaos" was a Japan-exclusive Xbox game released in 2004. It was developed by FromSoftware — yes, that's right, the developers of the blockbuster "Dark Souls" series. In contrast to the somber tone of "Dark Souls," "Metal Wolf Chaos" is a ridiculous game where you play the President of the United States battling terrorists in a giant robot. It's so aggressively American you'd never guess it was made in Japan.
Unfortunately, due to a combination of factors, such as the Xbox's general underperformance overseas, "Metal Wolf Chaos" didn't sell well in its time. In the years since, though, its value has grown healthily thanks to extensive memeing and FromSoftware's success. According to PriceCharting, a loose copy could net you around $95, a packaged copy could get around $120, and a sealed in-box copy could score as much as $300. If you only care about playing it, they also released a touched-up port on Steam.
Futurama
The sixth generation of game consoles was the height of the licensed game boom. If a production company had a popular show or movie, odds are good they'd try to make a video game tie-in, often a half-baked one. One of the most unlikely of these games was the 2003 "Futurama" game, based on the hit cartoon by "The Simpsons" creator Matt Groening.
Like most licensed games, the "Futurama" game wasn't anything special, in spite of the fact that they got the original voice cast on board for the whole thing. As such, the game sold pretty poorly and swiftly fell off the store shelves. Therein lay the scheme, though- because the game sold poorly, there aren't many copies in private hands, which means the few that are floating around can fetch up to $141 loose, $210 with its packaging, and as high as $920 sealed in-box according to PriceCharting.
Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse
In the vast majority of games focused on zombies, you usually play as some sort of survivor or soldier amid some manner of apocalyptic scenario. 2005's "Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse" turns that concept on its head by having you control the first zombie in an escalating outbreak, devouring brains and causing mayhem in the retro-futuristic city of Punchbowl. The game brought in somewhat mediocre reviews, as well as some concerns about the whole "eating people" thing.
Enough copies are floating around that a loose or boxed one doesn't bring in much cash. According to PriceCharting, a loose "Stubbs the Zombie" might get you around $30, while a boxed one is only worth a little more at $35. However, in an unusual twist, brand-new copies of this game can go for exponentially more. If you've got a brand new, factory-sealed copy of "Stubbs the Zombie," you might be able to score up to $200 on average, possibly more depending on your buyer.
Outrun 2006: Coast 2 Coast
One of Sega's less-frequently utilized IPs, "OutRun," got its start in arcades all the way back in 1986. Its classic aesthetic of sports cars cruising down sun-kissed highways has made it part and parcel with 80s iconography, and it even has an entire genre of music named after it (though you might know the genre better by its other name, synthwave). Sadly, the series gradually petered out by the mid-2000s, with the final physical release title being "OutRun 2006: Coast 2 Coast."
"Outrun 2006" was one of the first console racing games to feature online play, thanks to the burgeoning Xbox Live service, and was generally well-received besides. Alongside the fact that it was the last physical release in the series, it's got some pretty good numbers going for it. A loose copy of "Outrun 2006" can bring in a modest $90, a boxed copy can net you an impressive $296, and a brand new, factory-sealed copy can earn you around $300-$400 on average. According to PriceCharting, you could get as much as $700 for a factory-sealed copy.
Steel Battalion
In just about every generation of game consoles, there is at least one game that comes bundled with an extremely elaborate (and extremely expensive) peripheral. In the sixth generation, the one to beat was 2002's "Steel Battalion." The game itself was a pretty good giant robot simulator, but the real draw was its special controller. This enormous peripheral featured an entire tray of levers and switches, as well as a triple foot pedal, all to ensure the most accurate control of the in-game robot possible.
Even when the game came out, it wasn't cheap, with the full bundle retailing for $200. Since then, the general rarity of complete bundles, with both the game and the controller, has made the pair a primo collector's item. According to PriceCharting, the game on its own can fetch around $80 loose or boxed and a little under $200 sealed in its packaging. If you've got the controller as well, though, then things get interesting. A complete "Steel Battalion" set can net you over $100 on average, a set with its packaging could score up to $487, and a brand new, factory-sealed set could be worth around $970.
[Featured image by John Tregoning, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons, Cropped and scaled]