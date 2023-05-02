Here's How Much Your Original Xbox Is Worth Today

At the beginning of the century, 2001 to be exact, Microsoft released the original Xbox game console, joining the sixth console generation alongside heavy-hitters like the Sony PlayStation 2 and the Nintendo GameCube. While the original Xbox had its ups and downs, especially when compared with the lifespan of the subsequent Xbox 360, it was still a big step for Microsoft in establishing itself as one of the major pillars of the gaming industry.

Considering that milestone, the question, then, is how well an original Xbox's value fared with age? There are multiple factors to consider, including the games, how many of them users can actually still play without services like Xbox Live, and the effort it'd take to get your hands on one. Putting all of that data together, we can make a rough estimate of what you could theoretically pay (or get) for an original Xbox in the modern era.