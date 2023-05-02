Here's How Much Your Original Xbox Is Worth Today
At the beginning of the century, 2001 to be exact, Microsoft released the original Xbox game console, joining the sixth console generation alongside heavy-hitters like the Sony PlayStation 2 and the Nintendo GameCube. While the original Xbox had its ups and downs, especially when compared with the lifespan of the subsequent Xbox 360, it was still a big step for Microsoft in establishing itself as one of the major pillars of the gaming industry.
Considering that milestone, the question, then, is how well an original Xbox's value fared with age? There are multiple factors to consider, including the games, how many of them users can actually still play without services like Xbox Live, and the effort it'd take to get your hands on one. Putting all of that data together, we can make a rough estimate of what you could theoretically pay (or get) for an original Xbox in the modern era.
How an Xbox is kept
Obviously, the most important factor that determines a classic console's resale value is its condition. A smart customer is not going to give pay a pretty penny for an Xbox that won't turn on, after all. Assuming the console in question is in full working order, then the next most important thing is how the console is packaged, if at all. If you refrained from throwing away your Xbox's cardboard packaging 20 years ago, you could stand to make even more money.
People who are buying an original Xbox generally fall into two categories: those who want to play it, and those who just want it as a collectible or for nostalgia's sake. As collector's value is a big part of any classic console sale, the price will increase if the Xbox is untouched — in its original packaging. If the Xbox is sold as a loose unit, or if the packaging has been obviously damaged or manhandled, that will reduce the value.
Current original Xbox values
According to the most recent statistics available, a loose original Xbox console, sold with no box or accessories, will generally cost somewhere in the range of $40 to $90, depending on the condition of the console itself. As of January 2023, the average price of a loose Xbox is about $89. A complete original Xbox, with the console and a controller in the proper packaging, should run between $140 to $190, with current eBay sales trending more toward the lower end of that range.
Brand-new, factory-sealed Xbox consoles, completely untouched and in pristine packaging, are a little harder to nail down just because they're so uncommon. Based on recent trends in eBay listings, though, you could probably get around $400, but maybe more if you were to find the right buyer. At the absolute top of the value hierarchy is a graded Xbox, a sealed-in-box console that has been formally inspected by a professional appraiser. Such a thing is even more unheard of, and it's nearly impossible to pin down. Maybe one of these is sold in a year, if that, and when one is sold, it can go for several thousand dollars.
Special Xbox values
In addition to the values of the base Xbox console, you could also theoretically get more money if you've got a special, limited-edition Xbox model. These include models that were only sold for a limited time as a promotion, or ones given away in contests.
The original Xbox has two such models. First is the Halo Special Edition Xbox with a clear green plastic body. This model was sold alongside the console's first major shooter, the original Halo. These don't sell often, but if you've got a loose one, you could sell it for a little over $400 USD. If you've got one with its box, it could sell for upwards of $1000. However, a graded model could net you more than $5,000.
There's also the Mountain Dew Xbox, 5,000 of which were given away in a sweepstakes in 2004. There are a lot more of these floating around, but still sell well. A loose Mountain Dew Xbox generally ranges from $300 to $400, while a box-in Mountain Dew Xbox can fetch as high as $1,000 from the right buyer.
How to sell an original Xbox
If you happen to have an original Xbox in good condition that you don't mind parting with, it could be potentially profitable. If you're looking to offload it, your best bet would be to put a listing up on eBay, as that's where the vast majority of retro console trade goes down. Barring the occasional family-run game store, most retail game stores won't buy outdated hardware from you, so eBay is the clear choice for connecting to potential buyers.
If you're especially confident in the quality of your Xbox, you could try taking it to a reputable pawn shop. You probably won't make as much money as you would from a direct sale to a collector, and in fact, you may be lowballed. Still, selling directly to a pawn shop is much faster than waiting around on eBay, so if you need fast cash, it's an option to consider.