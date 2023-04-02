10 Original Xbox Games Worth Playing On Series X And S

What originally started as an RTS game for Mac computers eventually evolved into something genre-defining, helping to make a success of Microsoft's Xbox console. Microsoft acquired developer Bungie during the development of "Halo: CE," setting up the title to be a launch game on its brand new console. It eventually hit store shelves on November 15, 2001 and immediately received widespread critical acclaim and became a huge hit.

A first-person shooter, it sees players take on the role of a super-soldier known as Master Chief who crash lands on an ancient alien structure. Called Halo, the world-sized structure is eventually revealed to be a superweapon that holds a dangerous parasitic life form and has the potential to destroy all life in the galaxy. With the surviving UNSC marines and his AI companion Cortana, Master Chief battles against the Flood parasite and the Covenant, a group of aggressive aliens who are at war with humanity. Along with its single-player campaign, "Halo: CE" also supports co-op play and a sophisticated multiplayer offering.

For any fan of the "Halo" series, going back to play the original is an interesting prospect — even if it is just to see how far the franchise has changed over the last two decades. "Halo: CE" is also available in multiple forms, including a special "Anniversary Edition" remake and a version in "Halo: The Master Chief Collection." While the game is certainly old, it helped reinvent shooters on consoles and holds up surprisingly well as a great FPS with a solid story and brilliant gunplay, making it a must-play experience from the original Xbox era.

"Halo: CE" is playable from its original disc or can be downloaded digitally via the Microsoft Store. It can also be played as part of "Halo: The Master Chief Collection."