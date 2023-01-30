The 15 Best Co-Op Games On Xbox Game Pass Right Now
Xbox Game Pass supports hundreds of games on its constantly-shifting collection, and many of them support cooperative, or "co-op" play with two or more players on the same team. Co-op games are a great way for gamers of different skill levels to play together while striving for the same goal, and Xbox Game Pass currently hosts a sizable variety of exciting, clever, and challenging co-op games for all ages.
Family-friendly co-op games are a particularly easy way to introduce kids to gaming, especially since everyone involved wins or loses together, so there aren't any hurt feelings along the way. Although there are many classic co-op games that were revived and remastered for modern gaming, there are also quite a few critically acclaimed games that were specifically designed around co-op play as a core feature.
Whether you want to share a gripping story, mow down countless aliens or monsters, or flex your creativity to make something awesome, there's something for you and your favorite gaming pals on this list.
Minecraft
The gigantic blocky universe of "Minecraft" continues to grow larger all the time with regular updates that add new items, features, creatures, and biomes to interact with. If you are new to the sprawling worlds of "Minecraft," its gigantic marketplace is full of creative twists on the core game such as the spooky Campfire Tales Skin Pack and Candy Texture Pack, which provide exciting new inspirations for builders and adventurers alike. Whether you prefer to battle spiders, zombies, and skeletons in Survival Mode or stay safe while constructing intricate masterpieces in Creative Mode, "Minecraft" has many ways to play co-op with friends.
While you can explore a "Minecraft" ($19.99) world with two to four players via local co-op, this massive game supports up to 8 online players at once if you invite your online buddies. Since "Minecraft" is owned by Xbox, it will always be available to play via Xbox Game Pass, but due to its extreme popularity, the developers at Mojang integrated cross-play between multiple platforms including Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, and the mobile edition so everyone can play together.
Halo: The Master Chief Collection
"Halo: Combat Evolved" was released for the original Xbox console in 2001, and its 2-player co-op campaign mode became a beloved staple for Xbox players who want to bring along a friend to help defeat the onslaught of berserk Brutes and parasitic Flood aliens. The developers at 343 Industries put together a compilation of six classic Halo titles for "Halo: The Master Chief Collection" that includes "Halo: Combat Evolved," "Halo 2," "Halo 3," "Halo 4," "Halo Reach," and "Halo 3: ODST," which each feature exciting co-op modes.
"Halo: The Master Chief Collection" ($39.99) isn't a simple republishing of the original Halo games, as they feature updated visuals, tons of slick character customization options, and the ability to play co-op campaigns across all games with friends over Xbox Live. Note that the maximum number of co-op players in a single Halo story campaign varies from game to game, such as the frantic 4-player campaign co-op excitement of "Halo 3" as opposed to the 2-player co-op fun of "Halo 2." If completing an epic story together isn't your thing, you can always put together a team of 4 players to jump into an intense game of "Firefight" where you'll face down endless waves of angry aliens for a quick co-op play session.
Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
After years of peace and prosperity on the planet Sera, the native reptile Subterrains known as the Locust Horde burst from the ground to launch a barbaric war to wipe humanity from the world. It is up to you and a friend to dive deep within the hidden world underneath to stop General RAAM and the horrible creatures he commands before mankind is doomed. Fans of grotesque monsters, lovable characters, and fast-paced action will get a kick out of "Gears of War: Ultimate Edition" ($19.99).
While the original "Gears of War" was released in 2005, The Coalition went above and beyond to modernize this classic co-op shooter to make "Gears of War: Ultimate Edition" look, sound, and feel better than ever to play. This revamped adventure's classic creatures and heart-pounding action are just as terrifyingly fun today, and the "Ultimate Edition" features a lengthy co-op campaign that feels especially rewarding to complete alongside a friend in the Hardcore and Insane difficulty modes.
It Takes Two
Unlike many games on Xbox Game Pass that feature a co-op mode, "It Takes Two" ($39.99) is absolutely unplayable without a second player. In this charming story, you and a friend take on the roles of a mother and father who are about to divorce, but are magically transformed into their daughter's dolls and are forced to work together to undo the spell and rekindle their relationship along their adorable adventures.
There is plenty to see and do together in "It Takes Two," and the game revolves around gameplay variety and meaningful cooperative play. The two players may be racing each other while riding on giant ants one minute while using teamwork to help one another navigate through a maze the next. With its cute world, innovative storytelling, and variety of genuinely entertaining minigames to enjoy together, it's easy to see why "It Takes Two" took the "Game of the Year" award at the 2021 Game Awards.
Rare Replay
With decades of video game development for a variety of game consoles under their belt, the UK-based team had the brilliant idea to compile thirty of their games into a single collection for Xbox players. "Rare Replay" ($29.99) features a gigantic range of genres from racers and shooters like "R.C. Pro-Am" and "Perfect Dark," to platformers and fighters like "Banjo-Kazooie" and "Killer Instinct Gold," and its fair share of retro co-op adventures too.
Some of the many innovative co-op games within "Rare Replay" include: "Kameo: Elements of Power," where players work together to take down countless trolls by transforming into mystical creatures, tending to a fantastic garden full of adorable living pinata animals in "Viva Piñata: Trouble in Paradise," and beating up rat-punks and pig-thugs in an over-the-top cartoony brawler "Battletoads." "Rare Replay" also sports plenty of behind-the-scenes documentaries that showcase how many of these games were made, as well as peeks into shelved concepts that never saw the light of day.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
If you fondly remember playing brawling games at the arcade during the '90s, "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge" ($24.99) will be a must-play for you. The evil Shredder has unleashed all of his mutant minions to wreak havoc all over New York City, and it's up to the Ninja Turtles and their friends to clean up the streets. With its simple to learn and rewarding to master controls and exciting cartoon world, "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge" is worth a try for long-time fans and newcomers alike.
Pick your favorite Ninja Turtle or new brawlers such as Splinter and April O'Neil to punch, kick, and clobber Foot Clan Ninjas, rock aliens, and fan-favorite villains with up to six players in one co-op session. This game's old-school pixelated visuals capture the charm of the arcade classics, and its online co-op is fast and fluid, making it reliably fun to team up with online or couch-based buddies to smack around robots and monsters together.
Unravel Two
If you're looking for a memorable family-friendly co-op game to keep a pair of gamers entertained, "Unravel Two" ($19.99) and its adorable Yarny heroes are worth checking out on Xbox Game Pass. A red Yarny and a blue Yarny meet for the first time, and a curious magical spark appears when the two yarn-based creatures conjoin the loose ends of their respective threads.
It's up to you and a friend to chase down that wandering spark all over the island, wherever it leads, and both Yarnys will need to put their threaded heads together to solve all kinds of clever puzzles to maneuver both characters through a variety of environments as the story unfolds around the pair of unlikely heroes. Constant cooperation between both players is essential for swinging each other over gaps, opening pathways, and escaping dangerous situations together. Although "Unravel Two" was clearly designed around co-op play, one player can control both Yarny characters to enjoy the game solo too.
Terraria
Featuring a gigantic procedurally generated world, more than 400 enemies, and over 5,000 unique items, it is easy to see why teams of players get together to explore, conquer, and construct all kinds of impressive things in "Terraria." ($19.99) The sprawling universe of "Terraria" hosts unlimited possibilities, and adventurers will be able to mine deeper, build higher, and slay more dangerous beasts together with friends. After all, especially dangerous boss creatures like the Golem, King Slime, and Eye of Cthulhu are difficult to deal with alone, but a coordinated crew of pals equipped with quality swords and magical spells will make the battle much easier.
In addition to the variety of things to do, see, collect, and construct in this game, "Terraria" receives regular content updates, so if you and your Xbox Game Pass friends enjoy this pixelated paradise, you'll have a good excuse to revisit "Terraria" fairly often. While this popular crafting game supports crossplay between players on Steam, PlayStation, iOS, and other platforms, "Terraria" doesn't support Xbox crossplay yet, but the feature is planned for a future update.
Dead by Daylight
The scariest co-op experience currently on Xbox Game Pass is easily the making out of the horrifying realms seen in "Dead by Daylight." This one-versus-four horror game tasks four Survivor players to work together with the primary goal of repairing five generators scattered about the area to power on the exit doors and escape the lone Killer. With horror icons like Freddy Krueger, Leatherface, and the infamous Nemesis from "Resident Evil 3," hunting down Survivors in "Dead by Daylight," ($29.99) most games are intense, yet terrifyingly fun for Survivors.
Only the smartest and most cooperative Survivors will be able to get out of a game of "Dead by Daylight" alive, and the game's collection of original and licensed "Killer" characters is sure to keep friends on their toes via Xbox Live. Co-op teams have plenty of customizable options for their individual Survivors ranging from their individual perks to survive longer in the trial, to a huge collection of slick cosmetics to deck out their favorites. The best survivors will know how to adjust their tactics on the fly to avoid crafty Killers, such as the Trapper and his collection of rusty bear traps.
Crackdown 3
The mega-metropolis of New Providence has been deeply infested with an omnipresent crime syndicate, and only a pair of superpowered cyborg ultra-policemen can eliminate the villains from the massive cityscape of "Crackdown 3." ($29.99) One of the signature elements of the Crackdown series is developing your Agent's skillset as you play; for example, if you take down more crooks with your fists, you'll have the strength to throw dumpsters around like cardboard boxes before you know it.
Just like your individual Agent character, New Providence is a dynamic location that changes as you play, and if you and a friend take down mob bosses in one district, crime will swiftly plummet in the area. There are plenty of fun co-op objectives outside of smacking around bad guys, as "Crackdown 3" offers vehicle races around the city, wild footraces that will have Agents bounding between rooftops, and an Easter egg hunt to find hundreds of well-hidden orbs to immediately boost your Agent's stats.
Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection
If you're looking for a family-friendly, educational, and genuinely entertaining game that young animal lovers will appreciate together for hours on end, "Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection" ($19.99) is a must-play. This simulation game gives you the keys to a fully customizable zoo, which allows you to set everything from the price of admission to where the restrooms are located, but its lifelike animals steal the show.
Up to four players can work together to clean up trash, feed, and water the animals, and pick up their poop to keep both the wildlife and your guests happy. Not only do the animals look and act in a realistic manner, but there is also a surprisingly large roster of species to choose from for your zoo, ranging from jaguars, kangaroos, chimpanzees, grizzly bears, elephants, and much more. Kids will especially appreciate interactive ways to care for the animals, such as hosing down dirty rhinoceroses and hand-feeding apples to giraffes.
Spelunky 2
If you and your friends enjoy platformers such as "Super Mario Bros." and "Donkey Kong Country," but they are a little too easy for you, "Spelunky 2" ($19.99) is exactly what you've been looking for. A secret catacomb has been discovered on the moon, and explorers from all over the world are trying to claim the legendary Olmec's treasure, but countless traps and monsters stand between you and your prize.
While the original Xbox edition of "Spelunky" only supported two-player co-op, up to four adventurers can work together to dodge spike traps, run from angry cavemen, and nab every priceless gem along the way. The learning curve for "Spelunky 2" is particularly high, however, that only makes this game's pinpoint-precise platforming and randomized levels that much more rewarding once you've mastered it. As the cherry on top, "Spelunky 2" is a great way to test how well you and your gaming friends cooperate; will you discover hidden secret worlds and piles of riches, or "accidentally" push each other into lava pits?
Minecraft Dungeons
The world of "Minecraft" is best known for its relaxed gameplay, but that's why it's fun to explore the more perilous side of its blocky universe in "Minecraft Dungeons." ($19.99) Inspired by classic dungeon crawlers, up to four players can team up to clear out Arch-Illager Archie's hordes of frozen zombies, archer skeletons, and spiteful witches throughout the game's winding story. "Minecraft Dungeons" may be far more action-packed than its counterpart, but its signature customizability carries over, allowing users to pick from a range of weapons, armor, and enchantments to suit their unique playstyle.
With so many creatures attacking the player in each stage of "Minecraft Dungeons," this game is best when enjoyed together with friends via co-op play. Not only does it help to split the load of incoming spiders and slimes, but it's also nice to help friends to earn additional coins, rare equipment, and superior weapons. With multiple seasons available, each adding brand-new dungeons to explore, fresh monsters to battle, and exotic loot to collect, "Minecraft Dungeons" should interest adventure-loving Minecraft fans for a long time to come.
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
Between its lighthearted tone, simple controls, and a galaxy of levels to enjoy, "LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga" ($59.99) is one of the best co-op experiences available for young children on Xbox Game Pass. Kids will be thrilled to play through the storylines of all nine films of the Skywalker Saga in this forgivingly easy two-player co-op mode, and this game's variety is sure to hold their attention.
Not only will long-time Star Wars fans enjoy podracing in Mos Espa, blasting Battle Droids during the Clone Wars, and exploring Endor with Ewoks, "LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga" features over 300 playable characters so everyone can have fun as their favorites. From mainstay favorites like Han Solo, General Grievous, and Darth Maul, to far more obscure picks like Rune Haako, Sebulba, and Poggle the Lesser, there are tons of characters to unlock and play with in this surprisingly humorous take on the Star Wars universe.
Totally Reliable Delivery Service
There are plenty of co-op games on Xbox Game Pass that deliver gripping stories in gorgeous locales, but "Totally Reliable Delivery Service" presents itself as the polar opposite. This hilariously goofy party game tasks up to four players to work together either online or on split-screen co-op and try to make deliveries in a wonky cartoonish world. Although you could play "Totally Reliable Delivery Service" ($14.99) by yourself, this game is at its best when you and some friends are fumbling with packages and hanging onto the side of speeding delivery vehicles for dear life.
If the game feels somewhat broken, that isn't a bug, it's a feature. The physics engine of "Totally Reliable Delivery Service" is purposely a bit strange, so movement, placing objects, and interacting with the environment itself feels off, but it evens the playing field for every delivery person on your team. The goofy ragdoll physics makes doing most tasks unintentionally funny when playing with friends, and its open world pushes players to think outside of the box to complete the game's 100 delivery missions.