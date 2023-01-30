The 15 Best Co-Op Games On Xbox Game Pass Right Now

Xbox Game Pass supports hundreds of games on its constantly-shifting collection, and many of them support cooperative, or "co-op" play with two or more players on the same team. Co-op games are a great way for gamers of different skill levels to play together while striving for the same goal, and Xbox Game Pass currently hosts a sizable variety of exciting, clever, and challenging co-op games for all ages.

Family-friendly co-op games are a particularly easy way to introduce kids to gaming, especially since everyone involved wins or loses together, so there aren't any hurt feelings along the way. Although there are many classic co-op games that were revived and remastered for modern gaming, there are also quite a few critically acclaimed games that were specifically designed around co-op play as a core feature.

Whether you want to share a gripping story, mow down countless aliens or monsters, or flex your creativity to make something awesome, there's something for you and your favorite gaming pals on this list.