Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is a retro-inspired beat ’em up

If you were a fan of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles arcade game or Turtles in Time back in the day, then you’re probably going to be excited by the new beat ’em up Tribute Games and Dotemu just announced today. The two companies are teaming up to make Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, a new beat ’em title that not only seems to pay homage to the Turtles beat ’em ups of the past, but also to the 1980s TV show.

All we’ve got for the moment is an announcement trailer for the game that offers a few brief moments of gameplay footage, but that’s probably going to be enough for many fans. That gameplay footage is even preceded by an animation that looks a lot like the 1980s cartoon, so fans of that show will probably want to watch the entire thing.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is being developed by Tribute Games, which is responsible for titles like Flinthook, Wizorb, and Panzer Paladin. Dotemu will be acting as publisher on the title, and it’s got some beat ’em up experience under its belt, as it was the publisher of last year’s Streets of Rage 4.

So, it seems that the Turtles franchise is at least in capable hands, and it’s safe to say that they’ve got the style down in Shredder’s Revenge. Assuming the gameplay is on point, then this could prove to be the Turtles beat ’em up fans have been waiting decades for. The Steam page for this game is already online, and it promises four player simultaneous co-op and enemies like Foot Soldiers, Triceraton Warriors, and Rock Troops.

There’s no release date or pricing information for Shredder’s Revenge yet. In fact, we don’t even have a release window, as the Steam listing only says that the game is “coming soon.” We’ll let you know when more about Shredder’s Revenge is revealed, so stay tuned for that.