Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake officially confirmed as PS5 exclusive

Clearly, Sony does not believe in starting reveal events with small announcements and building to the big ones, because it started off today’s PlayStation Showcase with a bang. The very first announcement in today’s event was the reveal that the long-rumored Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake is real. This announcement has been a long time coming, as there have been countless rumors and reports claiming its existence.

Unfortunately for those of us who have been waiting years for this announcement, we didn’t get to see anything from the remake today. It was confirmed in a very brief teaser trailer that starts by showing us a Sith Lord holding a red lightsaber but otherwise shrouded in shadow as an unidentified woman – presumably Bastila Shan – explains that “the greatest Sith in generations” must be stopped. By the end of that trailer, our mysterious Sith Lord reveals themselves to be Darth Revan.

That’s all we’re getting for now, sadly, so our first look at gameplay will have to come later. As rumors previously claimed, Aspyr Media is handling the development duties on this remake. It looks like Sony came to play ball too, because on the PlayStation Blog, we get confirmation that the Knights of the Old Republic remake is going to be a console exclusive to PS5 at launch.

That language suggests two things: that the Knights of the Old Republic remake will be coming to PC at the same time, and that it is likely a timed console exclusive. We obviously don’t know how long it’ll be a timed exclusive, but Xbox Series X owners aren’t going to get to play this at launch.

While Aspyr doesn’t give us many details about the game in that blog post, it does say that it is “rebuilding it from the ground up with the latest tech to match the groundbreaking standard of innovation established by the original, all while staying true to its revered story.” We’re also told that the game is still early on in development, so we’re probably not going to see any gameplay footage anytime soon. We’ll let you know when more is revealed about the Knights of the Old Republic remake, so stay tuned for that.