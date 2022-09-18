The Major Details The GTA 6 Leak May Have Revealed About The Combat System
It looks like cars aren't the only thing getting an upgrade in "Grand Theft Auto VI." The upcoming game — which is the subject of a massive leak that involved more than 90 video clips swiped from Rockstar Games — will also pack some new moves, literally. The leak reveals that characters aren't quite as restricted as in previous games when it comes to combat, gaining some key new abilities that will likely, if nothing else, make battles more fun for the player. Weapons have also received some big upgrades, at least based on videos that show the items being tested in various environments.
The next major "Grand Theft Auto" installment will — based on what we've seen so far, at least — contain two main characters, including the series' first female protagonist. The videos aren't the best quality and they contain a bunch of developer elements like debugging menus. Despite that, the leak managed to reveal the city in which the game is set, as well as everything from in-game dialogue to what looks like an entirely new inventory system.
It looks like GTA 6 packs some new moves
Digging through the videos, we see several instances of combat, including some videos that show characters being tested in a sandboxed environment, inadvertently showcasing some of the combat moves players can expect to (possibly) arrive in the final version of the game. One clip shows the main character quickly toggling between a primary and secondary weapon, moving one to its shoulder as it grabs the other. This adjustment joins the aforementioned changes to the inventory system, which appears more complex than in previous installments, offering a design that seemingly makes it easier for players to rapidly access their preferred primary and secondary items.
The clips likewise indicate the player will be able to use larger weapons while leaning out of a moving vehicle, meaning the days of only being able to wield handguns and sub-machine guns while on the road are nearly behind us — assuming the feature makes its way into the final version of the game, of course. Speaking of firearms, it appears that the entire shooting experience may be far more polished than what we see in previous titles, which wouldn't be surprising considering nearly a decade has passed since "GTA 5" was released. The leak includes multiple videos showcasing tests involving different firearms, highlighting what appears to be improved accuracy and refinements to recoil.
Weapons aside, we also see the characters assuming a variety of poses during combat, including everything from lying prone on the ground to crouching behind vehicles, sneaking behind walls, and crawling across the ground low enough to evade enemy fire. The videos also offer a brief look at players retrieving weapon items from the ground, which should help with impromptu battles.