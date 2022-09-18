GTA 6 Leak Just Gave A Look At The Main Character
In what is one of the biggest video game leaks ever, someone posting under the handle "teapotuberhacker" dropped more than 90 video clips from the hotly anticipated upcoming game "Grand Theft Auto VI" on GTA Forum. Not only has Rockstar, the company behind the game, confirmed the leaked content's authenticity according to Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier (via Twitter), but the leaker also claims they have additional data they may release "soon," including game source code and assets.
The dozens of leaked videos reveal a bunch of details about "Grand Theft Auto VI," not the least of which is the main character. The info is joined by other notable revelations about the title, including a possible major change to how the game's inventory system works, as well as the ability to customize cars to a level not previously offered to players. At the core of it all, however, will be the iconic gameplay — namely, the ability to run around causing havoc everywhere you go.
The data dump seemingly confirms insider claims
The leaked content seemingly confirms a report Schreier had published on Bloomberg about the next "GTA" installment in July 2022 — namely, that one of the lead characters is female and Latina. The newly leaked content builds upon that, giving us the first name for this character: Lucia. In true "GTA" fashion, the clips show the character causing mayhem in the fictional world, including by robbing a restaurant, getting into a confrontation with police, and then hijacking the police cruiser to initiate a high-speed chase.
There are still a bunch of details about this character absent at this time, and not all of the leaked footage is particularly interesting — unless you enjoy seeing debugging data, game code, and character animation rigging, that is. The leak does give fans a solid visual of the upcoming title, though one no doubt at a subpar quality compared to what those who have high-end gaming hardware can likely expect from the polished release version of the game.
The leak does suggest that Rockstar has taken some feedback to heart and is attempting to expand its iconic game to be a bit more inclusive. That, too, is in line with the Bloomberg report, which cited insiders who had claimed the company will be careful to avoid presenting content that "punches down" on in-game characters that belong to marginalized groups. Of course, fans very familiar with the game may wonder how Rockstar will manage to strike a balance between maintaining the game's crude nature while also embracing more progressive handling of its core elements.