Rockstar confirms GTA 6, tips biggest Grand Theft Auto yet

It’s been a long time since the last truly new Grand Theft Auto game. How long? Nearly ten years, as Grand Theft Auto V was initially released for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 way back in 2013. All this time, Rockstar has opted to port Grand Theft Auto V forward to multiple platforms while maintaining Grand Theft Auto Online with no mention of a potential GTA VI, but that all changed today with Rockstar’s confirmation that the next game in the Grand Theft Auto series is now in development.

Rockstar Games

Rockstar shared as much in a post to Twitter. “Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series,” the tweet reads. “With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we’ve previously delivered. We’re pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway.”

In a follow-up tweet, Rockstar says that it will share more about the game “as soon as we are ready,” but didn’t give a hint of when that will be. Indeed, it’s probably best to settle in for a wait here, because the fact that we don’t even have a title yet suggests that this game is early on in development.

It’s also worth noting that this game may not be Grand Theft Auto VI, even though that’s undoubtedly what many of us assume when Rockstar says that it’s developing “the next entry in the series.” The Grand Theft Auto series has been home to several spinoffs throughout the years, including games like Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

While there’s probably a good chance that this is, in fact, Grand Theft Auto VI, the way Rockstar has worded its comment leaves the matter unresolved. We’ll just have to see what Rockstar ultimately reveals when the time comes, but who knows how long we’ll have to wait for that.

This new entry in the series was also referenced in a new post to Rockstar Newswire, where the company reveals more details about the upcoming PS5 and Xbox Series X ports of Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online. It’s there that Rockstar reiterates that both titles will run at up to 4K resolution with framerates reaching 60 fps and that GTA Online will be offered as a standalone product on both consoles.

Rockstar also says that it’s made some quality of life changes to GTA Online. Players will now have the option to skip the GTA V Story Mode opening when entering GTA Online for the first time, and there will even be a GTA Online-specific tutorial to allow new players to get their footing before diving in. New players will also get to go through a Career Builder that lets them choose their illegal business and gives them a cash influx to get the wheels moving, so to speak.

Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online are both hitting PS5 and Xbox Series X on March 15th, so look out for those games to drop next month. Beyond that, we’ll keep you updated on this new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series, but expect a long wait ahead before we get new details.