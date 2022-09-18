This Massive GTA 6 Leak Has The Entire Gaming World Talking
In February of 2022, Rockstar confirmed for the first time that work on the next installment in the Grand Theft Auto franchise was underway. But so far, the studio has remained mum on details such as a release date and what the upcoming game — tentatively called Grand Theft Auto 6 — will bring to the table. In what can be classified as one of the biggest game leaks of the year, an unidentified individual going by the username "teapotuberhacker" shared a ZIP file weighing 3GB with over 90 videos and stills from the upcoming game.
The file, which was shared on GTA Forums, shows crucial gameplay elements such as a setting resembling Vice City, and more importantly, a female playable character that has been rumored for a long time. Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier claims that he reached out to Rockstar, and the studio confirmed the leaked material is legitimate. Notably, the hacker also claims that they were the source of the Uber hack that was reported earlier this month. Additionally, the leakster says that they are in possession of the entire game's source code, as well as other in-game assets and test builds.
A peek at things to come
A standout element from the leaked material, which is all over YouTube, Reddit, and Twitter now, is the female protagonist named Lucia. Of course, the upcoming game appears to stay loyal to the franchise's ethos of letting players wreak havoc by hijacking random vehicles on the street and robbing banks. It is unclear if the leaked material is what the final game will look like, but the placeholders and other assets suggest that testing was done on Nvidia's current-generation RTX 3000 series graphics cards. One of the test versions, as spotted by PCGamer, was also powered by a PlayStation 4 development kit.
In one of the leaked clips, a character named Jason can be seen having a conversation. Going by the tone and style of the chat, as well as settings like a strip club, it carries the signature GTA vibe. Multiple users have pointed out on social media that the debug code and interfaces, which are reminiscent of Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption 2, further assert that the leak is real. Some of the files mention "Americas," which was reportedly the codename of GTA 6 in the development phase. So far, neither Rockstar, nor Take-Two, have shared an official statement regarding the leak. Moreover, there is no word on an official release date for the highly-anticipated title, which is rumored to have been in development since 2014.