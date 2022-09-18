This Massive GTA 6 Leak Has The Entire Gaming World Talking

In February of 2022, Rockstar confirmed for the first time that work on the next installment in the Grand Theft Auto franchise was underway. But so far, the studio has remained mum on details such as a release date and what the upcoming game — tentatively called Grand Theft Auto 6 — will bring to the table. In what can be classified as one of the biggest game leaks of the year, an unidentified individual going by the username "teapotuberhacker" shared a ZIP file weighing 3GB with over 90 videos and stills from the upcoming game.

The file, which was shared on GTA Forums, shows crucial gameplay elements such as a setting resembling Vice City, and more importantly, a female playable character that has been rumored for a long time. Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier claims that he reached out to Rockstar, and the studio confirmed the leaked material is legitimate. Notably, the hacker also claims that they were the source of the Uber hack that was reported earlier this month. Additionally, the leakster says that they are in possession of the entire game's source code, as well as other in-game assets and test builds.