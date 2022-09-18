GTA 6 Leak May Have Revealed A Major Change To The Inventory System

If you've played previous versions of "Grand Theft Auto," you'll be familiar with the inventory interface: it appears as a translucent wheel through which players can quickly view and scroll through the weapons they have available, toggling between them as necessary. The leaked game footage reveals a major change to this, one that effectively scraps the old system and replaces it with a new one that brings multiple categories of items together in the same place.

The inventory appears on both sides of the game UI, which lists both a "Duffel Bag" and a "Loot Bag." It appears players may be able to quickly move through the inventory using the D-pad on their controller — which will bring it in line with how similar systems work in many other games — and that the weapons will be more or less made available in the same place as consumables like medical supplies. The inventory slots (which look like a mockup with placeholder images) show what appears to be a pill bottle and a medical kit as separate items, each taking up a slot. It appears there are three individual categories featured within the inventory element, which players will quickly select using the right thumb stick on their controller — though it's hard to tell for sure at this time.

Of course, changing the inventory system is always a risky move, as players often complain when big adjustments are made to a feature with which they are already familiar. One must reason that Rockstar improved the inventory system, however, and so it will hopefully offer a better experience for players compared to the previous iterations — the hassle of having to retrain your muscle memory aside.