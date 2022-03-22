This Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Xbox Series S Bundle Is The Stuff Of Nightmares
We've seen no lack of custom Xbox consoles and accompanying controllers throughout the years, but the console bundle revealed today might just be the strangest one we've seen yet. Microsoft has introduced a new limited edition Xbox Series S console that ties into the upcoming release of "Sonic the Hedgehog 2," which is hitting theaters on April 8, 2022. While the console itself is nothing too off-putting, it's the included controllers that really make this bundle worth talking about.
Like something out of a Muppet's nightmare, the two controllers that come with this console are covered in red and blue fur. Of course, the color of that fur is a reference to Sonic and Knuckles, the two adversaries going head-to-head in "Sonic the Hedgehog 2," but covering a pair of Xbox controllers in fur might be one of the most bizarre sights we've ever encountered. While the thought of the smell of those controllers after just a week of use is enough to make us turn up our noses, those who aren't dissuaded might like to know how they get their hands on one of these console bundles.
How to get Microsoft's Sonic the Hedgehog 2 console bundle
Like so many of the custom consoles that Microsoft releases these days, this Xbox Series S bundle won't be available at retail. Instead, Microsoft will be giving away this console — which features a gold ring circling the Xbox Series S air vent and an image of Sonic and Knuckles squaring off — along with its two companion controllers in an sweepstakes. Users can enter the sweepstakes in two different ways. The first is by following the official Xbox account and retweeting this tweet with the hashtag "#XboxSonic2Sweepstakes." If you're in the U.S., you can also enter the sweepstakes by redeeming some of those hard-earned Microsoft Points. There is, as always, a lengthy list of terms and conditions that you should be aware of if you actually want to win this bundle. For starters, you need to keep following the Xbox account for at least seven days past the entry period, and your account needs to be set to "unprotected" or "public" in order to win.
The entry period is live now and runs until Wednesday, April 30, at 11 p.m. Eastern, according to the official rules, despite the fact that Xbox's tweet says the entry period ends on April 4. Only one of these bundles will be given away during the sweepstakes, so if you're trying to win, good luck. If you do win, maybe consider never using those Knuckles Red and Sonic Blue controllers, as gamer sweat and fuzzy controllers don't seem to be a good combination.