This Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Xbox Series S Bundle Is The Stuff Of Nightmares

Like so many of the custom consoles that Microsoft releases these days, this Xbox Series S bundle won't be available at retail. Instead, Microsoft will be giving away this console — which features a gold ring circling the Xbox Series S air vent and an image of Sonic and Knuckles squaring off — along with its two companion controllers in an sweepstakes. Users can enter the sweepstakes in two different ways. The first is by following the official Xbox account and retweeting this tweet with the hashtag "#XboxSonic2Sweepstakes." If you're in the U.S., you can also enter the sweepstakes by redeeming some of those hard-earned Microsoft Points. There is, as always, a lengthy list of terms and conditions that you should be aware of if you actually want to win this bundle. For starters, you need to keep following the Xbox account for at least seven days past the entry period, and your account needs to be set to "unprotected" or "public" in order to win.

The entry period is live now and runs until Wednesday, April 30, at 11 p.m. Eastern, according to the official rules, despite the fact that Xbox's tweet says the entry period ends on April 4. Only one of these bundles will be given away during the sweepstakes, so if you're trying to win, good luck. If you do win, maybe consider never using those Knuckles Red and Sonic Blue controllers, as gamer sweat and fuzzy controllers don't seem to be a good combination.