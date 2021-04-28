PS5 bundles back in stock today, but likely not for long

If you’re looking for a PlayStation 5, there’s a chance you might be able to get one today. The console has returned to GameStop, but as is usually the case, GameStop is only offering the PS5 in bundles that run quite a bit more than the console itself. The good news is that there are a couple of different bundles in stock right now, possibly bettering your chances of snagging one.

That is assuming that you’re okay with paying a couple hundred dollars more than you normally would. There are two bundles to pick from today, and they both include two DualSense controllers, the console itself (the disc-based standard PS5), a copy of Returnal, a $20 GameStop gift card, and a copy of MLB The Show 21. The only difference between the two bundles is that one includes the Jackie Robinson Edition of MLB The Show 21, while the other includes the standard edition.

The bundle that includes the standard edition of MLB The Show 21 runs $729.99, while the bundle touting the Jackie Robinson Edition will cost $20 more – $749.99. We’ve broken down the cost of these console bundles in the past and have found that while they are expensive, they’re fairly priced based on what you’re getting.

The question, of course, is whether or not you’re okay with all the extras. It’s an important one too, because GameStop doesn’t allow you to return portions of the bundle – you need to return everything was included in the bundle in order to get any kind of refund. This is GameStop’s way of dissuading scalpers from snatching up as much stock as they can.

There’s no telling how long these consoles will remain in stock, but we’re guessing they’re going to go quickly. At the time of this writing, GameStop’s website is still showing both bundles in stock, so if you’re going to try to get one, good luck to you.