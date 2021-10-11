Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl gets two custom Xbox Series X consoles, but you can’t buy them

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl launched last week to much fanfare from the platform fighter crowd. The game, which certainly seems to take a page out of the Super Smash Bros. playbook, has gained a lot of attention for its familiar cast of characters and features focused on competitive play. Now Microsoft has made two limited edition Xbox Series X consoles to celebrate the launch of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, but unfortunately, you won’t be able to buy them.

The two consoles are as bright and colorful as any limited edition Xbox Series X we’ve seen so far and any we’re likely to see in the future. One console features none other than Spongebob Squarepants himself, who is perhaps the face of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. Being rectangular itself, the Xbox Series X seems to be the perfect console for a Spongebob Squarepants makeover.

🧽 x 🐢 Follow and RT with #XboxAllStarBrawlsweepstakes for a chance to win one of these vibrant @NickBrawlGame Xbox Series X consoles. Age 18+. Ends 10/24/21. Rules: https://t.co/Z2VzIdludF pic.twitter.com/4NbEa2RBPp — Xbox (@Xbox) October 11, 2021

The second console features Leonardo, leader of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and one of the more popular characters featured in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. The sides and back of the Leonardo console feature emblems and phrases from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles show. Each console also comes with a matching controller.

These consoles look great, but sadly, they aren’t going up for sale. No, it seems that Microsoft is only offering these through a sweepstakes, as it has done for several custom consoles in recent memory. You can read the rules for the sweepstakes over on the Xbox website, but to enter, you’ll need to follow the Xbox Twitter account and retweet the tweet we’ve embedded above.

The sweepstakes opened just a short time ago and will run until 8 PM PDT on October 24th. Microsoft is giving away both the Spongebob and Leonardo consoles, but it’s only giving away one of each. The company says that potential winners will be notified via Twitter DM on October 29th, so keep an eye on your inbox on that day if you decide to enter.