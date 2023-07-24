These Pizza-Scented Xbox Controllers Are Among The Strangest We've Seen
"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" is the newest iteration of the classic superhero franchise coming to theaters this August, courtesy of Paramount. Being teenagers, there are two things the Ninja Turtles love: pizza and video games. The heroes in half-shells have had tie-in video games and peripherals in the past, but to celebrate the release of the latest film, Xbox has opted to marry those two passions in a strange, fascinating new way.
On the official Xbox news blog, the company announced a new promotional tie-in sweepstakes with "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" in the form of the world's first pizza-scented controllers. To be more specific, the Xbox controllers themselves, which are painted in an ooze-y pattern and decorated with colors and images of the four Ninja Turtles, aren't actually pizza-scented. Rather, the controllers come with an attachable pizza-shaped scent diffuser that dispenses a smell reminiscent of a proper New York pizzeria.
How to win the pizza-scented controllers
Xbox will be giving away a full set of four pizza-scented controllers, each themed after one of the four Ninja Turtles, in a sweepstakes that runs from July 24-August 13. Those looking to participate only need to follow the Xbox Game Pass Twitter profile and retweet the official Game Pass sweepstakes tweet.
Winners will be selected at random from the Twitter profiles that respond before the end of the sweepstakes. The only requirements for entering the sweepstakes are that the entrant must be a legal resident of an Xbox-supported country, and are at least 18 years old. Those who are 18 years old in countries with higher ages of majority can enter the contest with parents' permission.
Four winners will be selected amongst all entrants. Those who win will receive one of the four "Ninja Turtles" controllers at random, alongside a bottle of pizza-scent liquid fragrance for the controllers' scent diffuser — as well as a digital code for three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate service.
"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" fans based in New York City will have an opportunity to try the controllers and experience their distinctive scents for themselves. On August 2, Xbox will be holding a fan event at the Xbox Gaming Lounge at the Microsoft Experience Center on Fifth Avenue from 4-7 p.m. ET, where fans can try out the pizza controllers on "Ninja Turtles" games like "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge."