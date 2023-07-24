These Pizza-Scented Xbox Controllers Are Among The Strangest We've Seen

Xbox will be giving away a full set of four pizza-scented controllers, each themed after one of the four Ninja Turtles, in a sweepstakes that runs from July 24-August 13. Those looking to participate only need to follow the Xbox Game Pass Twitter profile and retweet the official Game Pass sweepstakes tweet.

Winners will be selected at random from the Twitter profiles that respond before the end of the sweepstakes. The only requirements for entering the sweepstakes are that the entrant must be a legal resident of an Xbox-supported country, and are at least 18 years old. Those who are 18 years old in countries with higher ages of majority can enter the contest with parents' permission.

Four winners will be selected amongst all entrants. Those who win will receive one of the four "Ninja Turtles" controllers at random, alongside a bottle of pizza-scent liquid fragrance for the controllers' scent diffuser — as well as a digital code for three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate service.

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" fans based in New York City will have an opportunity to try the controllers and experience their distinctive scents for themselves. On August 2, Xbox will be holding a fan event at the Xbox Gaming Lounge at the Microsoft Experience Center on Fifth Avenue from 4-7 p.m. ET, where fans can try out the pizza controllers on "Ninja Turtles" games like "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge."