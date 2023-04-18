8 Best Controllers For Xbox Series X|S, Ranked
While the controller that came with your Xbox Series X|S console will certainly do the job, you may be wondering if one of the many alternate controllers available would be a better fit. Some of the key things to keep in mind when shopping around for a quality Xbox Series X|S controller include ergonomic designs and the ability to customize the layout by remapping buttons — although models offered in a rainbow of classy color options get bonus points as well.
If you're underwhelmed with your current controller and are looking for a superior model that is better suited for your playstyle, we've rounded up the eight best Xbox Series X|S controllers on the market and ranked them. While our list starts at the bottom, keep in mind that even the last-place controller here is still pretty great. Whether you want to swap out parts on the fly, need an ultra-durable model, or have to effortlessly jump between Xbox, PC, and mobile gaming, here are the best Xbox Series X|S controllers you can buy today.
8. PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller
Kicking off the list is the PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller, one of the best affordable Xbox Series X|S controllers on the market.
This wired model is a top pick for gaming on a budget, and its quality build, programmable Advanced Gaming buttons, and cozy textured grips make PowerA Enhanced Wired Controllers worth buying for friends and siblings. Some of the other key features that set this model apart from lesser controllers include powerful rumble feedback and a headset volume toggle switch on its face. The controller is also available in an assortment of five eye-catching color palettes, Pink Lemonade, Pastel Dream, Lavender Swirl, Cotton Candy Blue, and Purple Camo.
The PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller is also one of the best wired-only Xbox Series X|S controllers available. If battery management is a bother, the PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller and its detachable 10-foot cable may be the best option for both console and PC gaming.
7. Nacon Pro Compact Controller
Sporting an array of customizable features usually reserved for pricier models, an ergonomic design, and a design that's 15% smaller than the official Xbox Wireless Controller, Nacon's Pro Compact Controller is a worthwhile option for kids and anyone who prefers wired gaming. Available in white, black, red, navy blue, and pastel blue, these controllers support full button mapping as well as adjustable trigger sensitivity and are designed with a comfortable textured grip to accommodate marathon gaming sessions.
This feature-packed controller is also compatible with Xbox One and PC. It includes a built-in 10-foot cable and is optimized for Dolby Atmos for Headphones, which makes it one of the best Xbox Series X|S controllers for players who need crystal-clear audio for immersive gaming without breaking the bank. As an added bonus, its smaller and lighter design makes the Nacon Pro Compact Controller a great option for frequent travelers who enjoy gaming on the go.
6. Xbox Wireless Controller
While the Xbox Wireless Controller is the default model for Xbox Series X|S consoles, there's a reason that it's a fan favorite, as its textured grips, triggers, and bumpers make for a comfortable controller. The controller is also available in a range of eye-catching colors and funky styles. If the stock options don't appeal to you, then the Xbox Design Lab lets you fully customize the colors of everything from the thumbsticks to the face buttons for a truly one-of-a-kind controller.
The core Xbox controller also features a hybrid D-pad feels great for precise directional inputs, especially for fighting games like "Mortal Kombat 11." Meanwhile, the conveniently placed Share button lets you instantly capture and upload screenshots or video clips. The Xbox Series X|S controller even supports button mapping. The controller is a breeze to pair with Xbox One consoles, Windows PCs, and mobile devices using Xbox Wireless or Bluetooth, making it easier to move between platforms.
Between its versatility, ergonomic design, and slick color combos, the Xbox Wireless Controller is a solid option at an affordable price.
5. FUSION Pro 2 Wired Controller
Xbox Series X|S players on the lookout for a highly customizable and comfortable controller that won't break the bank should consider the PowerA FUSION Pro 2 Wired Controller, especially if they don't need a wireless option. The FUSION Pro 2 Wired sports an array of ways to fine-tune the controller, including a trio of trigger lock settings for speedier button pressing, four optional paddles on the back, and the ability to remap buttons as needed.
Like many of the pricier options, this controller includes swappable black and white faceplates, multiple thumbsticks in various lengths, and a rugged case to store the controller and its extra parts. While the lack of a wireless option might not be appealing to everyone, it does mean you don't have to concern yourself with battery life, and its 10-foot-long braided cable is made to last.
Anyone looking for a relatively inexpensive wired Xbox Series X|S controller will appreciate the FUSION Pro 2's rugged design and versatility.
4. Scuf Instinct
Xbox Series X|S owners looking for a competitive edge as they climb the leaderboards on Xbox Live should consider the impressive range of customizability options that the Scuf Instinct 2 brings to the table. These include four integrated rear paddles that are ergonomically designed to feel far more comfortable and natural to interact with than raised detachable paddles and the ability to save and instantly swap between up to three saved button mapping profiles. Also included are convenient hairpin trigger locks, as well as interchangeable thumbsticks and faceplates.
In addition to changing the controller's layout and style on the fly, the Scuf Instinct Controller is a top pick for multiplatform players who'd appreciate effortlessly jumping between their Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, iOS and Android devices, or PC. This Xbox Series X|S controller's immersive rumble feedback, wireless play, and comfortable textured grips all come together to enhance your unique controller layout and button preferences.
3. ESWAP X Pro Controller
Esports enthusiasts are known for seeking out every advantage they can get to dominate the online battlefields. The ESWAP X Pro Controller's unique modular design is worth the investment for specialized gameplay. The ESWAP X Pro's directional pad, thumbsticks, grips, and triggers are easily swapped out and replaced via its innovative LEGO-like system that makes it simple to change out essential components and rearrange them for the most comfortable design you can imagine.
While other customizable Xbox Series X|S controllers may offer the ability to switch out thumbsticks, this is the first to allow players to rearrange the positioning of the sticks and D-pad for a truly one-of-a-kind control scheme. Other key features of the ESWAP X Pro include four additional mappable buttons on its rear, compatibility with Xbox One consoles and Windows PC, a wide range of swappable parts including racing wheels and mini-thumbsticks, as well as a rugged design that is made to last.
2. Razer Wolverine V2
Razer's Wolverine V2 is a solidly made and adaptable wired controller that is just as well-suited for Xbox Series X|S players and PC gamers alike. Available in both white and black, this slick controller is compatible with the Xbox One and PC. Gamers will appreciate the pair of remappable bumper buttons on its back alongside the triggers and bumper buttons. There is also a set of handy trigger locks for lighting-fast trigger pulls, and you can fine-tune the sensitivity of its thumbsticks for precise movement.
In addition to its versatility, the Razer Wolverine V2 is a top choice for marathon Xbox Series X|S gaming due to its comfortable L-shaped design, non-slip textured rubberized grips, and crisp button presses that feel nice no matter how long you play. Speaking of longevity, the Wolverine V2's precise buttons were made to withstand over three million presses over its lifetime, making it a worthy investment for hardcore players.
1. Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2
Xbox fans who need a premium designed to deliver unparalleled customizability will want to get their hands on an Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2. Available in black and white, this official controller includes an array of alternate configurations ranging from hair trigger locks for rapid-fire action to the ability to fine-tune the tension of its thumbstick. In addition, the Xbox Elite Series 2 comes with a collection of swappable D-pads, paddles, and thumbsticks of different sizes to suit your play style and comfort level.
Xbox Series X|S owners can save up to three button configuration profiles directly to the controller and swap them out anytime with a press of its unique Profile button. The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2's integrated battery delivers up to 40 hours of playtime per charge, and this extremely versatile model is a snap to pair with your Xbox One, a PC, and even mobile devices using an Xbox Wireless or Bluetooth connection.
Between its wide array of customization options, cozy ergonomic design, and exceptional design, the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is easily the best pick for Xbox Series X|S owners.