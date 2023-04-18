8 Best Controllers For Xbox Series X|S, Ranked

While the controller that came with your Xbox Series X|S console will certainly do the job, you may be wondering if one of the many alternate controllers available would be a better fit. Some of the key things to keep in mind when shopping around for a quality Xbox Series X|S controller include ergonomic designs and the ability to customize the layout by remapping buttons — although models offered in a rainbow of classy color options get bonus points as well.

If you're underwhelmed with your current controller and are looking for a superior model that is better suited for your playstyle, we've rounded up the eight best Xbox Series X|S controllers on the market and ranked them. While our list starts at the bottom, keep in mind that even the last-place controller here is still pretty great. Whether you want to swap out parts on the fly, need an ultra-durable model, or have to effortlessly jump between Xbox, PC, and mobile gaming, here are the best Xbox Series X|S controllers you can buy today.