SCUF wireless Instinct and Instinct Pro controllers debut for the Xbox Series X/S

SCUF Gaming has launched two new wireless performance controllers for Xbox gamers. The controllers have a patented paddle control system, which is the key feature for gamers. SCUF also promises the controller design will improve the performance of Xbox gamers.

The controllers include the Instinct and Instinct Pro, both of which include four embedded control paddles on their back. Those paddles can be programmed to replicate the ABXY buttons from the front of the controller. Built with refined ergonomics, the controllers work for a variety of hand sizes and can be customized via interchangeable faceplates, thumbsticks, and D-pads.

The Instinct Pro controller differs from the standard Instinct by offering adjustable Instant Triggers. The Instant Triggers allow the user to choose between regular or instant-action. Instant Triggers eliminate trigger pull and activate immediately with a tap motion similar to a mouse click. Faster action when pressing the button is ideal for shooter games.

Those triggers are switchable because other game types, such as racing titles, perform better without instant action. The Instinct Pro also has a textured grip that’s easier to hold during long play sessions. In addition, SCUF offers a range of paddle profiles allowing users to tune the controller and save them for whatever game they’re playing.

Both controllers are wireless, with an optional 2-meter USB Type-C cable available to eliminate lag. To keep the controller performing, SCUF uses self-lubricating rings so the thumbsticks glide smoothly. An integrated mute button works with any headset connected to the controller, and the controllers have a Share button for easily sharing clips of your game sessions with friends. Both controllers are compatible with the Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, Windows 10, and mobile devices. SCUF Instinct sells for $169.99, with the Instinct Pro starting at $199.99.