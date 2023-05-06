4 Nintendo Switch Online Features That Make It Worth The Price

No matter what version of Nintendo Switch Online you're considering, both also come with the occasional special offer and other free goodies. These can include being able to download and play members-only games like "Tetris 99" and "Pac-Man 99," but you'll sometimes find little in-game bonuses like an exclusive rug for your "Animal Crossing" house.

Being a Switch Online member will also steadily earn you special points, usually by playing games as you normally would, which can then be used to purchase rewards like character portraits to use when creating your user icon. And if you have dreams of attaining an official Switch-compatible NES, SNES, Genesis, or N64 controller, well, those are also exclusive for Switch Online members. Unless you find them on the aftermarket, anyway.

Though the most practical freebies you're likely to capitalize on as a Switch Online member is the occasional free game trial. These trials, unlike demos, provide unrestricted access to the full version of whatever game they pertain to and you can play as much as you want for as long as you want — for a set amount of time, which is often a week. So for as long as the trial is available, you can try out the full version of the game with no strings (or money) attached. And if you decide you do want to buy the full version, your save data will carry over.