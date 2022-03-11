Monster Hunter Rise Has A Free Switch Online Trial

If you've been curious about the "Monster Hunter" series but haven't been able to check it out yet, now might be your time. The official "Monster Hunter" Twitter account has just announced that "Monster Hunter Rise" is getting a free trial for Nintendo Switch Online members — as in, you can play the whole game, for free, for a limited time.

Both "Rise" and "Monster Hunter World" have made great strides in putting the formerly fairly obscure series under a slightly more mainstream spotlight. In particular, they've become the most approachable of the 11 (if you count "upgraded" versions) that have seen international release so far, with so many small adjustments and quality-of-life improvements that the original games feel downright archaic.

Demos have been available for many of these games over the years, of course, but giving players pre-made characters with specific loadouts, while necessary to speed things along for the sake of a small example of gameplay, doesn't do the experience justice. The best way to understand "Monster Hunter" is to be able to try all the weapon types and explore all the environments looking for all the target behemoths — not just fight one or two select creatures in an enclosed space.