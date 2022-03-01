Nintendo Switch Online Gets My Nintendo Missions And Rewards

You'll need to check with the Nintendo Switch Online app on your Switch to see exactly what you can do to earn points, but the basic idea is to just use the console like you would on any average day. Some examples of ways to earn points include playing a game online or trying out a game from one of Switch Online's libraries of classic Nintendo, Super Nintendo, Sega Genesis, or Nintendo 64 titles. Some tasks can be repeated each week so you can keep earning more for repeated achievements. Just make sure to check back in with the Switch Online app when you're done to make sure you've completed the mission properly, otherwise it could time-out and you'll miss your opportunity. The time limit is different for each mission.

From there you can use your collected points in the Switch Online app to purchase icon elements. You won't be able to find other kinds of My Nintendo rewards on the app, but you can log into the My Nintendo website with your Switch Online account to find everything else. Or you can scan a QR code from the Switch Online app to be taken to the site instead.

Missions and Rewards for Nintendo Switch Online is only available for Switch Online subscribers, and rewards are only available for individual or family accounts with a subscription. At the moment, there is no sharing between multiple profiles on the same Switch.