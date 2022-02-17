My Nintendo Store Comes Online With A Ton Of New Products

The selection of physical items available on the My Nintendo Store seems to be fairly broad. For instance, there's a good number of hats and shirts based on various Nintendo properties like "Super Mario," "Animal Crossing," "Metroid," and "Splatoon." The entire PUMA x Animal Crossing: New Horizons lineup seems to be available on the My Nintendo Store to, along with most – if not all – of the LEGO Super Mario sets that have been released so far. That includes the Super Mario 64 "?" LEGO set, which was fairly difficult to find before the new year.

There are, of course, some items that seem a little more out of left field, including a pair of throw pillows featuring artwork from "The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword." There's even a "Super Mario Bros" holiday stocking and various Build-A-Bear workshop plushies based on characters from the "Animal Crossing" series.

You can also use the My Nintendo Store to buy Switch consoles and accessories directly from Nintendo. While Nintendo has always offered Switch accessories directly to consumers, the fact that you can now order a Switch directly from Nintendo and cut out the middleman is a nice touch. As we mentioned at the outset, you can even buy some physical games from Nintendo, though physical offerings seem to be limited to the company's first-party games and some recent third-party releases.