How To Connect Any Audio Device To Your Xbox Series X

Whether you like to game with noise-canceling headphones, or you're the type that prefers to immerse yourself in a surround sound speaker system, the Xbox Series X has an audio option for you. Microsoft's next-generation gaming console has connectivity with practically all types of audio hardware and headsets, according to Xbox. This means you can rest assured that all your bases are covered regarding sound. The best part is most audio devices only take a few minutes to set up, so you'll be back to gaming in no time.

Wireless audio devices are one of the best ways to experience sound on Xbox Series X if you're a casual gamer. Regardless of if you favor headphones or speakers, the lack of cords and audio jacks makes wireless audio devices an excellent option for mobility and accessibility, according to Microsoft. However, even the newest Xbox wireless headphones can sometimes experience latency, so if you're worried about the impact this might have on your gaming ability, you should still consider wired audio devices.