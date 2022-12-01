How To Connect Any Audio Device To Your Xbox Series X
Whether you like to game with noise-canceling headphones, or you're the type that prefers to immerse yourself in a surround sound speaker system, the Xbox Series X has an audio option for you. Microsoft's next-generation gaming console has connectivity with practically all types of audio hardware and headsets, according to Xbox. This means you can rest assured that all your bases are covered regarding sound. The best part is most audio devices only take a few minutes to set up, so you'll be back to gaming in no time.
Wireless audio devices are one of the best ways to experience sound on Xbox Series X if you're a casual gamer. Regardless of if you favor headphones or speakers, the lack of cords and audio jacks makes wireless audio devices an excellent option for mobility and accessibility, according to Microsoft. However, even the newest Xbox wireless headphones can sometimes experience latency, so if you're worried about the impact this might have on your gaming ability, you should still consider wired audio devices.
How to connect a headset to your Xbox Series X
Gaming headsets are a great way to get an edge over the competition when playing online multiplayer games. The immersive sound quality of headsets allows you to hear everything from incoming footsteps to nearby loot easily.
Like other audio devices, headsets come in wired and wireless varieties, so choosing the correct option for your needs is essential. If you're a hardcore gamer who refuses to make compromises regarding latency, a wired connection using the built-in 3.5mm audio jack on your Xbox Series X controller might be right for you.
- Plug the 3.5mm audio jack from your wired headset into the port on the bottom of your controller.
- If the audio in your headset is too quiet or too loud, you can adjust it by opening the Xbox guide, selecting "Audio & music," and adjusting the volume.
While wired headsets are the best option for serious online gamers, you should consider wireless headsets if you're a casual gamer who plays many single-player and story-focused games. Xbox's latest wireless headphones give you unparalleled mobility and freedom to move around your gaming area.
- Hold the power button on the back of your Xbox Wireless Headset.
- After you hear a beep, hold the "Pair" button on your Xbox Series X.
- Your devices have successfully paired when the lights on your console and headset stop flashing.
If you have trouble connecting the two devices, visit this Xbox troubleshooting page for tips.
How to connect speakers to your Xbox Series X
If you game in a living room or family room area, speakers might be the best option for you — especially if you frequently watch movies and other content on your TV. Whether you want to use your Xbox Series X with your existing surround sound system or a brand new soundbar, it'll only take a few steps to get everything connected, according to Microsoft.
- Unlike previous consoles, the Xbox Series X does not support optical audio as an output, so keep your Xbox connected to your TV with an HDMI cable.
- Next, plug your surround sound system into your TV with an optical cable.
- After that, navigate to Profile & system > Settings > General > Volume & audio output and choose Speaker audio.
If you want the ability to easily transition between your speaker system and a headset, you can do so by navigating to Settings > General > Volume & audio output > Additional Options and selecting "Mute Speaker Audio when Headset Attached."
How to use an Astro MixAmp with your Xbox Series X
Those who game professionally or even find themselves streaming occasionally are more than likely familiar with Astro Gaming and their lineup of MixAmps. Most recently, Astro and Xbox collaborated directly to create updated firmware so their MixAmps could be used seamlessly with Xbox Series X.
However, before you get started, you need to check and see if your MixAmp is updated, according to Microsoft.
- Put your MixAmp into PC mode by toggling the switch on the top of the device or by holding the power button.
- Connect your MixAmp to your computer with a micro USB and wait for the Astro Command Center to open.
- Choose "Update Now" within the Astro Command Center and follow the prompts on the next window.
Once the update is complete, your MixAmp will be ready to be connected to your Xbox Series X.
- Connect your headset to your MixAmp by plugging one end of an aux cable into the bottom jack on your MixAmp, and the other end into your headset.
- Plug your MixAmp into your Xbox using a micro USB cable.
- Double-check that your Xbox recognizes the MixAmp by navigating to Profile & system > Settings > Devices & connections > Accessories.
You should be aware that once you connect your MixAmp to your Series X, you will no longer be able to control volume levels using Xbox settings, so be sure you know how the volume dials work on your MixAmp.