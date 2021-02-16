Xbox Wireless Headset borrows Surface Headphones tech but costs way less

Microsoft today announced a new headset to go along with the Xbox Series X|S. Dubbed simply the new Xbox Wireless Headset, this is the first Microsoft-crafted headset we’ve seen in quite some time. If you haven’t managed to get your hands on an Xbox Series X|S yet, this headset may still be worth picking up, as Microsoft says that it also works with Xbox One consoles, Windows 10 PCs, and mobile devices via Bluetooth.

The Xbox Wireless Headset supports Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone: X, which Microsoft says will allow you “to hear all the subtle, yet critical sounds (like enemy footsteps sneaking up on you) that elevate great gamers above the rest.” That might a little dramatic, but indeed, having spatial audio like that at your disposal can help give you an edge when it comes to competitive matchups.

The headset’s dual beamforming microphone offers features like voice isolation to suppress background noise and auto-mute, which Microsoft says can be toggled on and off as you please. There is, of course, a manual mute for the microphone as well, and Microsoft has even embedded a light in the mic to let you know when it’s hot.

One interesting thing about this headset is that the earcups also function as dials, allowing you to adjust volume and game/chat balance by rotating one of them. Microsoft says that players can expect around 15 hours of usage on a full charge, which takes about three hours to complete assuming that the headset isn’t in use while it’s charging. 30 minutes of charging time is enough to give it 4 hours of battery life, so that’s a nice touch for those who routinely forget to charge their accessories.

All told, it sounds like Microsoft has developed a solid headset. It’ll be released on March 16th for $99.99, with pre-orders opening up today at a number of different retailers.