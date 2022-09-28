Logitech G Astro A30 Wireless Gaming Headset Review: The Biggest Problem Is Timing

I'll admit up front that my experience with wireless headphones — much less headsets that cost over $50 — is limited, so I can't give you an in-depth explanation of how the Logitech A30 stacks up against, say, Sony's WH-1000XM5 model. But what I can tell you is that in the week or so that I've been using the A30s, I've gone from being ambivalent to using headphones in my day-to-day, to using them at almost every opportunity.

Some of the issues I've come across can be attributed to my inability to access the Logitech G HUB mobile app, I'm sure. The same goes for my initial problem with figuring out the various functions that are built into the headset — because the included QR code doesn't work yet. My assumption is that these are very circumstantial annoyances that you likely won't be dealing with once the A30 officially releases. Still, though, there have been some stumbles along the way.

All that said, I have enjoyed my time with them. A lot more than I originally expected to.

Logitech provided SlashGear with a pair of the Logitech Astro A30 headphones for this review.