How To Set Up Dolby Atmos Surround Sound On Xbox Series X

Think of Dolby Atmos as the next generation of surround sound. Originally deployed for the cinema and now available in select Xbox Series X|S games, Dolby Atmos is a high-bandwidth audio format that supports spatial audio information. In simpler terms, it allows filmmakers and game developers to specify the exact location of any given sound in the scene (via Dolby).

Let's use the classic helicopter chase as an example: instead of simply engulfing the viewer in the whir of chopper blades along a basic stereo soundscape, Dolby Atmos can sort of place the sound precisely where it appears in the scene. So, for example, if the vehicle is coming in from behind and roughly to the right, you'll be able to hear its positioning move around your home theater just as you would if there were an actual helicopter flying above your head.

The accuracy and potency of this effect vary based on the hardware you have. While you can buy basic 2.1-channel soundbars with Dolby Atmos support, they pale in comparison to 5.1.2-channel or higher setups that have multiple upfiring speakers to pair with a subwoofer and satellite speakers. The absolute best Dolby Atmos systems include ceiling-mounted speakers.