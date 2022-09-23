Return To Monkey Island Review: Rekindling The Magic

Everyone who enjoys playing video games has at least one series that they'd call a favorite; a series they almost never miss; games they reliably go back to every now and then; something they use as a kind of shorthand to explain what they love. For me, it's got to be "Metroid."

But then there are the games that work their way into you on a way more subtle level. Games that you do fondly remember, and would probably say you love, but they aren't always at the forefront of your mind. These are the games that make you go "Oh yeah! I used to play that!" and then spend several days replaying them out of an inexplicable compulsion. That's what the "Monkey Island" series (well, at least a decent chunk of it) is to me.

And the whole reason I'm rambling on about this is that playing through "Return to Monkey Island" reminded me of how much the series has meant to me over the years — even if I never realized it until now. This game is a love letter to the series, fans, characters, locales, and its own creators on a cellular level (metaphorically speaking, obviously, because I have a digital copy).

All impressions herein are based on the Nintendo Switch version of "Return to Monkey Island." This review will contain mild spoilers for the basic plot, as well as good jokes, bad jokes, and in-jokes, but nothing beyond what has already been revealed by Devolver Digital's pre- and post-release marketing.