How To Fix An iPhone Charger Cable That Isn't Working

The most common source of iPhone charging problems seems to come from the charging cable – this makes sense, as it bears a lot of handling. Also, depending on the type of charger you have, the cable may be more prone to breaking. For example, cords that are covered in non-durable plastic are more likely to break down in a relatively short period of time. When it comes to buying a new charger, you want to look for cables that are covered in Kevlar or braided nylon for enhanced durability. As well, Apple lists charging cables on its website, which should help ensure you don't purchase a low-quality product.

With that said, advice on which charging cable to buy hardly helps if you're trying to deal with a faulty charger right now. You might have the issue where the charger only works in one very specific position because the cable is so worn down, resulting in a short. If this is the case, it is too late to fix it, and you should buy a replacement. Some consumers successfully use electrical tape to temporarily mitigate the problem so they can keep using the cable, but you should seriously think twice about doing so.

Continuing to use a charging cable that has a short could potentially result in device damage — or worse, overheating that leads to a fire, as detailed by the U.S. Fire Administration — and a new charging cable is far cheaper than replacing an iPhone. For that reason, you should avoid using tape to fix the cable and instead get a new one.