Apple Just Launched The Last USB Charger You'll Ever Need

Weeks after Apple introduced two 35W power adapters with twin USB-C ports at WWDC 2022, both the products are finally available for purchase. Listings for these products recently went live on the Apple Store, and should be arriving in stores as early as next week. The new power adapters are unique in that both of them feature twin USB-C ports, allowing them to simultaneously charge two compatible devices at a time.

Both the adapters offer identical charging speeds and share the same price tags. What is different, however, are the sizes — with one of them boasting a compact form factor and the other coming in a standard size. If you live inside the U.S. and plan on using your charger in the U.S. exclusively, Apple recommends the smaller charger. Apple suggests that if you're planning on traveling abroad, you should choose the larger charger, as it includes the ability to pair with Apple's World Travel Adapter Kit. The wall charger part of the device can be removed and replaced with any of the region-friendly wall charger parts included in the World Travel Adapter Kit.

While Apple recommends using these adapters with the MacBook Air, they are compatible with other Apple products, including iPhones, iPads, Apple Watch models, and even the AirPods. Note that the Apple HomePods are not listed as a compatible accessory. As is generally the case with Apple products of this sort, you will need to purchase compatible charging cables separately to use the adapter.