Apple Might Launch New, Colorful MacBook Air With M2 Silicon At WWDC 2022

In October 2021, Apple introduced the redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with souped-up versions of the ARM-based M1 silicon. Meanwhile, the MacBook Air, which received the M1 treatment a year prior, has also been speculated to get a refreshed design with new iMac-like pastel colors. Leaks around the vibrant MacBook Air have been lingering on the internet for a year, and the latest leak suggests it could be launched as early as the second week of June 2022 at WWDC, with the second-gen Apple Silicon.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that Apple could finally unveil the long-due colorful MacBook Air design refresh at WWDC 2022. He added the MacBook Air will come with Apple's new ARM-based M2 chip, which is set to be an upgrade over the current M1 line-up of custom chipsets. The upgraded MacBook Air with the M2 chipset has appeared to be on the horizon since early 2021 but has been grossly delayed due to supply chain constraints owing to COVID-19 and the global silicon crunch.