Pete Davidson Is Off The Blue Origin Space Flight Crew

Actor and comedian Pete Davidson will no longer be taking a joyride to the edge of space aboard a Blue Origin flight. Davidson was selected as an honorary guest on the NS-20 flight of six that was originally scheduled to take off on March 23, but has now been postponed to March 29. The company hasn't revealed the reasons behind the delay, nor has Davidson issued a statement about his change of plans.

"Blue Origin's 20th flight of New Shepard has shifted to Tuesday, March 29. Pete Davidson is no longer able to join the NS-20 crew on this mission," reads a Blue Origin blog post. The Jeff Bezos-backed company will be announcing a replacement crew member in the coming days. However, it is unclear if Davidson's replacement will be a paying customer, or if it will be another rich celebrity getting a free ride to experience a brief spell of weightlessness and some nice scenery of planet Earth from the edge of space.