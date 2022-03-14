Blue Origin Is Taking Pete Davidson To Space

Blue Origin, the aerospace company founded by Jeff Bezos, has just announced the crew for its upcoming mission set to take place on March 23. New Shepard, Blue Origin's suborbital launch vehicle, is being used for the mission, and this will already be the fourth such flight for the rocket. The astronaut lineup includes five paying, highly accomplished individuals, and a surprising celebrity: Pete Davidson.

Last year, Blue Origin hit a new milestone with its first crewed mission in July, opening the door to space tourism to people with big dreams and even bigger wallets. Jeff Bezos, the company's founder, participated in the flight alongside his brother Mark, Wally Funk, who was 82 years old at the time, and student Oliver Daemen. New Shepard managed to knock off two more flights in the months that followed, and celebrities were to be found amongst them, including "Star Trek" star William Shatner and Michael Strahan, "Good Morning America" host. This time around, it's Pete Davidson of "Saturday Night Live" who will briefly escape the planet and go to space.

Much like the previous times, the crew of the upcoming Blue Origin suborbital flight consists of high-net-worth individuals who can afford to pay hefty prices for a very brief moment in space. Although Blue Origin refuses to publicly state the price for the 10-minute flight, one of the seats on the first flight sold for a whopping $28 million. These prices are not going to last, but it's still fair to assume that if Davidson is footing the bill, he has spent a pretty penny.