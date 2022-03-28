Apple's M2 iPad Pro Tipped For Reveal This Fall

Apple may be working on a new version of the iPad Pro, and it looks like this could be the product's next major upgrade. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman wrote in his weekly Power On newsletter that the next iPad Pro will allegedly arrive this fall equipped with the yet-unreleased Apple M2 chip. The M1 chip was a success for Apple, and it's safe to assume the M2 will give the iPad Pro a performance boost, helping set it apart from the competition.

The company recently held its "Peek Performance" event during which it announced a host of new devices. Ranging from the Mac Studio to the updated iPhone SE (which we've already reviewed), there has been plenty in store for Apple enthusiasts, but a few staples were very visibly missing from the lineup, including the next-generation iPad Pro. As Apple typically reveals major products two or three times a year, Gurman's expectation that the iPad Pro may arrive anytime between September and November is not a large stretch at all.

The fact a new iPad Pro may be in the works is perhaps less exciting than the mention of the highly-anticipated M2 chip. After the great performance delivered by Apple's first own silicon, the M1, the hype for the M2 is definitely real. What can we expect from this chip and from the new iPad Pro itself?