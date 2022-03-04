Apple's 'Mac Studio' Sounds A Lot Like The Mini Mac Pro Of Our Dreams

A Mac Mini with a major processing power boost, plenty of ports, and a price that'll beat the Mac Pro? That sounds very nice, thank you. Now, if only we could be assured of a pathway to hardware upgrades as our work requires over the next few years – that'd be ideal.

It's also suggested that there'll be two versions of this Mac Studio, one of which has effectively the same M1 Max chip as found in the 2021 MacBook Pro. The other is expected to be the higher-end of the two, with processing power that exceeds the M1 Max chip.

Above you'll see a Pro Display XDR and a Mac Pro. The Mac Studio's size is rumored to be somewhere between that of the otherwise newest Mac Mini and this far larger Mac Pro. It's likely this new device will be far closer in size to the Mac Mini than the Mac Pro, with fewer holes on the front, the back, or either of the sides. You'll presumably trade ports in favor of those smaller dimensions (and lesser price), too, though that may well be a compromise many prosumers are willing to make.