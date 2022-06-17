Why All Phones Might Soon Require USB-C In The United States

The echoes of an EU legislation that standardizes charging ports on electronic devices are now being felt in the United States. Senators Edward J. Markey, Elizabeth Warren, and Bernie Sanders have sent a letter to Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, asking for a plan to implement a similar strategy around charging devices. It is worth noting here that the aforementioned politicians are not specifically pushing for USB-C adoption as the charging standard for gadgets sold in the United States.

Instead, the proposal pushes for coming up with a detailed strategy for "addressing the lack of a common charger among mobile devices" in the name of consumer welfare and safeguarding the environment from the scourge of e-waste. The letter notes that discarded chargers alone account for the generation of more than 11,000 tons of e-waste each year. Citing the dilemma of an average consumer who owns three electronic devices on average, the letter claims 40% percent of consumers "report that they have been unable to locate a compatible charger to power up their device on one or more occasions."

Aside from the added financial stress of buying compatible chargers, the Democrats also highlight the environmental pollution concerns that arise from irresponsible dumping of e-waste — especially in bodies of water — and the resulting toxification. It asks the Department of Commerce to follow in the EU's footsteps and chart a course of action that will save customers the burden of forking out extra cash on charges as it ultimately aims to reduce the amount of e-waste left for future generations.