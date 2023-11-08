Soundcore Motion X500 Review: A Big Bluetooth Speaker Punch In A Small Package

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Portable speakers aren't a new thing. Decades ago, people were wandering around with full-blown boom boxes on their shoulders. Now, things are compact, handheld, and simple to use, and there are a lot of great speaker brands that specialize in Bluetooth audio. Anker subsidiary Soundcore has a few options on the market and is further expanding its list of options with the Soundcore Motion X500 portable Bluetooth speaker.

On paper, it has pretty much everything you need from a Bluetooth speaker. Simple functionality, style, high-definition audio, good battery life, and a significant amount of volume. But nobody parties on paper, and real-life performance is all that counts.

Anker provided a Soundcore Motion X500 Bluetooth speaker for the purposes of this review. Despite the cooling weather we managed to put it through its paces both indoors and outside. Initial impressions centered around the aluminum grille Soundcore has adorned it with. There's a lot of plastic at its sub-$200 price point, and it's nice that the company has taken somewhat of a luxury angle on its construction. But looks will only get you so far, and speakers are all about the sound.