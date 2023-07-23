5 Of The Best Portable Bluetooth Speakers In 2023

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're hanging out on the beach, camping in the woods, or simply lounging in your backyard, a portable Bluetooth speaker is an essential companion. From compact models that fit snugly into a backpack to rugged speakers built to withstand the elements, there's a range of options out there to suit various needs and budgets.

But with so many manufacturers and models in the marketplace, finding the perfect portable Bluetooth speaker for you can be difficult. Key differentiators include design, weight, ease of use, battery life, and — of course — sound quality. All of the speakers in this roundup offer some degree of resistance to the elements, but if you need one that can survive being accidentally dropped in a lake, look out for models with a high Ingress Protection (IP) Rating.

In this article, we've handpicked a selection of five of the best portable Bluetooth speakers you can buy in 2023, from tiny but mighty models to larger, more rugged options. Whether you're a casual listener looking for a beach party companion or an audiophile who wants to level up the sound quality in your home office, there's a speaker on our list that will satisfy your needs.