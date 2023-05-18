10 Major Bluetooth Speaker Brands Ranked Worst To Best
There was a time not so long ago when portable music involved a case of CDs and a stack of Duracell batteries. The world changed with the advent of digital music and mobile devices, and now you don't even need a dedicated music player thanks to the mighty smartphone. However, that does not solve the issue of amplification, and the latest Bluetooth speakers, whether used in the home or on the move, provide a convenient standalone solution that could even render your household stereo obsolete.
Whether you are shopping for a portable speaker, a wireless home setup, or a pair of bookshelf speakers, there is a Bluetooth speaker system to suit all requirements. With wireless technology and Bluetooth, in particular, being ubiquitous to the point that most smartphones have ditched the 3.5mm headphone jack, and with the latest aptX codecs producing lossless digital audio, Bluetooth speakers have increased in popularity and improved in sound quality. These Bluetooth speaker brands offer top features and value for the money, along with excellent audio quality and aesthetics.
10. Tribit
Tribit deserves a place on the list if only for its excellent value for money. The company makes affordable speakers that seem to take much of their influence from Bose. Yet, the results are surprisingly good, and the range is extensive, with products like the Stormbox Micro receiving glowing reviews across the board. While some may find certain models' flashing rainbow lighting effects unnecessary at best and kitschy at worst, there are several exciting and attractive designs to balance out the equation, and in a range of colors for those who don't favor the more common monolithic black blocks.
Tribit has two main product lines: its Xsound range of ultra-portable speakers and its Stormbox range of larger speakers, offering a wider stereo field and better bass response. Common features include IPX7 waterproof ratings, external charging ports, multiple EQ modes, reactive lighting, and carrying straps. Other products include the standalone Home Speaker and the Tribit Soundbar, and prices range from under $30 to around $200 for the flagship Stormbox Blast.
If you're not looking for audiophile sound quality, but you do want a robust solution that sounds good and has a decent battery life, this could be the best option. These also make an ideal speaker for younger generations who are likely to put added wear and tear on technology, and they make a good incidental speaker for use near the shower or in the kitchen due to their dust and water resistance.
9. Edifier
Edifier started life as a team of audio engineers with a passion for design, and over a span of 20 years, it became a well-recognized company within the pro audio industry. Like Marshall and many others, it took its considerable experience making speakers and started dabbling in wireless technology. Edifier now produces an extensive range of bookshelf and portable Bluetooth speakers with quirky designs and typically excellent sound.
Unlike most other brands, Edifier doesn't stick to similar aesthetics for each product line. Its ultra-portable Bluetooth speakers come in various shapes and sizes, with different color schemes and materials used for each. They are also affordable, with many products that retail under $50, although, as you might expect from a budget option, they only carry an IP54 splash-proof rating. At the other end of the price range is the stunning MP230, with its cool retro styling, long battery life, and multiple connectivity options.
Like its portable speaker selection, Edifier offers great variety in the designs of its bookshelf speakers, with a myriad of different styles to choose from, for various applications. From its egg-shaped "e25" pair to the hexagonal "G2000" set and a variety of retro and modern styles in between, you cannot accuse this brand of being boring. It's worth checking out Edifier, if only for its quirkiness and its unique approach to audio engineering that sets it apart from others, although aesthetically speaking, its products may not be to everyone's taste.
8. Ultimate Ears
Bass heads will appreciate the product line from Ultimate Ears. In fact, the way that each model has the word "Boom" in its moniker is representative of the low-frequency response each can generate. This relatively new company makes high-quality Bluetooth speakers with some creative designs, including the Boom 3, Wonderboom 3, Megaboom 3, and Hyperboom models, in order from the most portable to the flagship standalone speaker that UE promises to be the "Boomiest yet."
If its booming rhetoric does not put you off, the brand itself is well worth a look when considering a new Bluetooth speaker. It seems much consideration has gone into each model to produce the best possible results within a compact and portable chassis, and Ultimate Ears is also no slouch when it comes to aesthetics. Product features include adaptive EQ technology, which optimizes the sound to your environment, powerful woofers and soft dome tweeters, waterproof ratings, long battery life, and companion app integration.
While the high quality of Ultimate Ears products is apparent, its Bluetooth speakers carry an IP67 rating, meaning that they are dust and dirt resistant and splash-proof, but not to be submerged. Therefore, if you are looking for a portable speaker to take with you on outbound activities or even in the shower, consider another product with a higher waterproof rating.
7. Marshall
Marshall came to prominence in 1960s London when Jim Marshall's guitar amplifiers and cabinets were first used by such legendary artists as Pete Townshend, Eric Clapton, and Jimi Hendrix. The iconic brand has branched out into making Bluetooth speakers, and, much like its main product line, you receive high-quality audio through classically-styled cabinets.
Marshall's larger Bluetooth speakers are reminiscent of its floor-standing combo amps and are named after areas in and around London. In order of small to large are the Acton II, Stanmore II, and Woburn III models, and they differ primarily in speaker size, clarity, and sound projection. Other than that, they are similar, and all require a mains connection to operate, with no built-in battery. However, this shouldn't deter you, as there is a funky range of portable options in the Marshall arsenal, namely the Stockwell II, Kilburn II, Tufton, and Emberton models. Each of these offers Bluetooth 5.0 aptX technology for lossless streaming, a range of 30 feet, and a battery life of over 20 hours.
If you are looking for a Bluetooth speaker that looks cool in your living space, has over 50 years of heritage, and has excellent build quality, you could do a lot worse than one of Marshall's standalone models. In the same instance, its line of ultra-portables is quirky and stylish and boasts excellent sonic properties so that you can take your pick. Hendrix would approve.
6. Anker Soundcore
Anker has long been a manufacturer of peripherals and accessories for digital products, often creating quality goods that are far more affordable than their OEM counterparts. Soundcore is the name given to its Bluetooth speaker product line, and those looking for good quality on a budget should check out the Anker Soundcore range. Its "Motion" line of outdoor speakers, although not exactly compact, produce excellent sound and are eminently portable, while its "Flare," "Trance," and "Mini" models make up its ultra-portable range of compact speakers.
One common feature of the Soundcore range is that every model carries an IPX7 waterproof rating, and this is a handy function in a product that you may want to take camping or to the beach. The Motion Boom even floats, although it may be too large to take kitesurfing. Soundcore products also produce impressive sound over a broad frequency spectrum, and even the tiny Mini 3 comes equipped with convincing 3D sound. You can link multiple models simultaneously via a single device, and battery life is reassuringly long, with even entry-level models lasting 15 hours on a single charge.
All things considered, the Anker Soundcore line of portable Bluetooth speakers is hard to fault. As far as build quality, features, practical usage, and audio quality are concerned, these are almost comparable with some of the premium brands in this ranking, and as far as value for money is concerned, Anker Soundcore may be the best option going.
5. JBL
JBL first arose as a manufacturer of good quality PA systems for the pro audio industry before branching out into headphones, home theater systems, and assorted gadgets. These include its impressive array of home and portable Bluetooth speakers. In particular, its compact speakers, such as the practical JBL "Clip" and "Go," the handlebar-mountable "Wind," and kids' "Pop" mini speakers, are excellent value for money and produce surprising clarity for pocket-sized products.
There is a JBL portable Bluetooth speaker to suit all requirements, and in the mid-sized range, there are the waterproof Flip and Charge models, the latter of which comes with a built-in power bank, making it a great accompaniment on outbound trips. Then on the larger end of the spectrum, the "Extreme" and "Boombox" product lines provide larger portable speakers that can easily fill a room, pool space, or backyard. JBL also produces the fun "Pulse" and "Partybox" products that include flashing light shows, with the latter including a wireless microphone that is ideal for annoying neighbors, especially on weeknights.
No brand has fully embraced the Bluetooth speaker market as thoroughly as JBL, who started making waves with their Bluetooth speakers when the idea was in its relative infancy. As a result, the company remains a significant player and should be a consideration for anyone buying a portable Bluetooth speaker if only for the sheer variety on offer, especially if you are looking for a compact model that is reasonably priced.
4. Denon
Popular hi-fi brand Denon has branched out into wireless technology with pleasing results. Known for its excellent "Envaya" range of portable Bluetooth speakers, Denon has focused significant effort on home audio, and the aptly-named "Home" range of domestic speakers is, quite simply, excellent, making this company a heavy-hitter for both static and portable devices.
Starting with the Envaya portables, Denon has knocked it out of the park with this small but high-quality line of Bluetooth aptX-enabled speakers. These speakers scream quality from their ribbed, textured grilles to their recessed rubber buttons and finely-tuned speakers in well-crafted chassis'. Sure, they are expensive, but you get what you pay for with Denon gear, and these are no different, with high-power amplifiers that reach both extremes of the frequency spectrum. They are also practical, as they carry an IP67 waterproof rating and are Siri enabled for iPhone users.
Meanwhile, the "Home" range of Bluetooth-enabled home audio solutions is just as high in quality, and when used together, their HEOS systems connect multiple rooms, filling your home with music. Three smart speakers are offered, each with Siri voice commands, namely the "Home 150," "Home 250," and "Home 350" models, each with greater audio output and dimensions than the last. The set is completed with the Denon Home Soundbar 550 and the Denon Home Subwoofer to optimize your home entertainment center. If you are looking for a connectable in-home solution with high-quality audio, Denon is comparable only to Sonos in this segment.
3. Sonos
Like parsnip chips, Sonos seemingly came out of nowhere around the turn of the century and is now a major player due to its devices' quality and innovative approach to product development. This company brought us connected smart home sound systems, an idea that only existed on paper when it was established. Following this success, Sonos has created an impressive line of Bluetooth speakers. While they are more expensive on average than most of their counterparts, they are very high quality and offer interesting features.
The "Roam" series of speakers fit in the palm of your hand, are IP67 waterproof rated, and boast a 10-hour battery life on a single charge. Its "Era" and "Move" speakers provide two differently-sized speaker solutions that can be linked and moved around the home. These can also be bought as a bundle or in multiples at a discount to tailor your Sonos experience. All Sonos units offer excellent sound quality across a broad frequency spectrum, with impressive bass and its native Trueplay technology tunes the device to the acoustic properties of the room.
While the Sonos range is comparatively small, reflected in its placement in this ranking, it embraces ultra-portable, portable, subwoofer, home, outdoor, and soundbar speakers, so no stone is left unturned. The company encourages compatibility with all its products, and the notion of having a single entertainment solution throughout the home might not be to everyone's tastes. Still, within its niche, Sonos is the best of the bunch.
2. Harman Kardon
Speakers, like televisions, used to be monolithic blocks that dominated your living space. Now, with the introduction of wireless technology freeing the devices to be placed anywhere and no unsightly cables to hide, the team at Harman Kardon turned its attention to design and, in doing so, created a unique range that appeals to the eyes and ears in equal measure. Its small but excellent line of wireless Bluetooth speakers includes some of the boldest designs of any brand, and its products' aesthetics are matched by their sound quality.
HK's product line includes the Larger, circular "Onyx" series, which adds a modern feel to any living space, and provides a single-unit solution with a big sound and impressive bass response. The "Citation" and "Go + Play" series' are more understated and are portable options for those who like to move their speaker around the home. While smaller than the Onyx, these also provide a full and satisfying sound. Next comes the ultra-portable "Allure," "Esquire Mini," and "Neo" speakers, which offer exceptional clarity and good bass response for such small units. These can be used for conference calls, and the Esquire Mini also doubles as a handy power bank to charge your devices.
When it comes to its products' sound quality, build quality, and aesthetics, Harmon Kardon stands out among the crowd as one of the most refreshingly innovative brands that thinks as much about function as it does about form.
1. Bose
Founded nearly 60 years ago in the United States, Bose has dominated for years when it comes to innovation and design. It is the brand that brought us the first noise-canceling headphones, and Acoustimass technology, which shrank big-speaker sound into a tiny unit, paving the way for the ultra-portable designs we know today. From 1975 the Bose 301 remained the bestselling speaker system in the US for many years due to its performance and affordability. The company is also a trailblazer in wireless technology research and development, resulting in the best Bluetooth speakers available.
Bose's Soundlink line of compact Bluetooth speakers is excellent value, with the Soundlink Micro retailing for under $100. This is comparable to the JBL clip in size and features, but the sound quality is better, as you might expect, with it being a little more expensive. The Soundlink Revolve is a tapered design that projects 360-degree sound in a unit. Additionally, the Soundlink Flex and Soundlink Mini II offer portability and exceptional performance in a pint-sized casing, with the former being ideal for home use and the latter being more suitable for outbound activities. All are programmable via the Bose companion app, and the Bose SimpleSync technology allows for linking several devices at once.
Only some Bose products carry an IP67 waterproof rating, which is something to be considered when making a purchase; however, in terms of design, value for money, and sonic excellence, Bose stands out as the best manufacturer of Bluetooth speakers today.