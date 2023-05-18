10 Major Bluetooth Speaker Brands Ranked Worst To Best

Tribit deserves a place on the list if only for its excellent value for money. The company makes affordable speakers that seem to take much of their influence from Bose. Yet, the results are surprisingly good, and the range is extensive, with products like the Stormbox Micro receiving glowing reviews across the board. While some may find certain models' flashing rainbow lighting effects unnecessary at best and kitschy at worst, there are several exciting and attractive designs to balance out the equation, and in a range of colors for those who don't favor the more common monolithic black blocks.

Tribit has two main product lines: its Xsound range of ultra-portable speakers and its Stormbox range of larger speakers, offering a wider stereo field and better bass response. Common features include IPX7 waterproof ratings, external charging ports, multiple EQ modes, reactive lighting, and carrying straps. Other products include the standalone Home Speaker and the Tribit Soundbar, and prices range from under $30 to around $200 for the flagship Stormbox Blast.

If you're not looking for audiophile sound quality, but you do want a robust solution that sounds good and has a decent battery life, this could be the best option. These also make an ideal speaker for younger generations who are likely to put added wear and tear on technology, and they make a good incidental speaker for use near the shower or in the kitchen due to their dust and water resistance.