Sonos Sub Mini Review: When Smaller Makes More Sense

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For some products, you wonder what took them so long. The Sonos Sub Mini is one such example, a more affordable route to adding extra bass to the company's system, whether you need it for your home theater or your music setup. As we've seen before, the promise is performance and simplicity wrapped up in a design you wouldn't necessarily feel bad about leaving out in the open.

The current Sonos Sub is a burly monster. While Sonos pitches it as an easy way to add more low-end to your audio, that doesn't mean it stints on audio quality. Back when I reviewed it as part of a Sonos Architectural installation — complete with a Sonos Arc soundbar and a pair of in-ceiling speakers driven by a Sonos Amp — the Sub proved more than capable of delivering more bass than was required in my medium-sized room.

In fact, you could argue that its talents were moderately squandered on the space. That can make it a challenge to justify, too, given the price tag. At $749, it's almost as expensive as an Arc itself.