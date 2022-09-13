Sonos Sub Mini Is A Smaller $429 Subwoofer To Fill One Big Hole

Sonos is adding a second subwoofer to its wireless speaker line-up, with the Sonos Sub Mini promising a smaller, and more affordable option for those seeking more bass. Targeting both home theater and music listeners, the Sub Mini is close to half the price of the current Sonos Sub, and scaled to suit small to medium sized rooms.

The Sonos Sub, currently in its third-generation, isn't going anywhere. Priced at $749, it's a 36-pound behemoth with a distinctive rectangular design and a central cutaway. It's loud, heavy, and more than capable of keeping up with Sonos' Arc and Five soundbar and speakers.

Its problem is that it's also overkill for some Sonos users. Though you can pair Sub with a smaller Sonos soundbar, like the recently-announced Ray, or a pair of Sonos One smart speakers, you'd hardly be stressing its capabilities. Its price tag also puts it out of sensible reach for those applications, but that's where the Sonos Sub Mini comes in.