Sonos Ray Review: Affordable Soundbar Keeps Things Simple

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

TVs have never been cheaper, and it's usually sound — not picture quality — where the biggest compromises are made. Tiny, tinny speakers can be a letdown in even the largest 4K and 8K sets, making a soundbar an easy upgrade for a TV room or den. Sonos has offered just that for years now but, with the arrival of the $279 Sonos Ray, the price of entry is the lowest it's ever been.

The model's smaller than any soundbar from Sonos before, too — surprisingly so, when you first take it out of the box. The Sonos Ray is 4 inches shorter than the Beam (Gen 2) and half the length of Arc. Where those speakers have drivers pointing both forward and up, Ray's grille only runs across the front. That design is because the soundbar's two tweeters and two midwoofers all face forward so as not to be muffled if you slot the soundbar into a TV cabinet.

Touch-sensitive buttons for play/pause, skip, and volume run along the top of the matte-finish black or white casing. Lights behind the grille show connection and mute status (and you can optionally turn them off in the Sonos app). Most importantly, while it may be the cheapest Sonos soundbar, it doesn't feel cheap.