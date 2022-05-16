Leaked Sonos Sub Mini Is Long Overdue

Sonos' wireless sound systems connect speakers across a specialized Wi-Fi network in your home, allowing them to stream music across every connected speaker simultaneously. This means you can set up a Sonos network that includes at least one speaker in every room, and you can even place a few connected speakers outdoors, just as long as you install no more than 32 devices on one Sonos network.

Hand in hand with that, Sonos offers a wide array of connected speakers you can hook up to your network, but the company has traditionally sold its one-and-only first-party subwoofer, called the Sonos Sub, for a premium of about $700-$750. That was the price you'd need to pay in order to add any subwoofer to your Sonos network — in theory — without jury-rigging your own subwoofer through the similarly expensive $599 Sonos Amp, which is supposed to link non-Sonos speakers to a Sonos network.

But it sounds like that's about to change very soon. According to a report by The Verge, the long-awaited alternative to the Sonos Sub, tentatively called the Sonos Sub Mini, is rumored to arrive soon. It's expected to come at a more affordable price, though it's unclear how low that price will be or how far off its release is. Still, there's a good reason to believe that the report is authentic, given that The Verge accurately predicted the recent Sonos Ray reveal in a similar report on April 21, 2022.